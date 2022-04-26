Incredibly Rare 1970 Plymouth 426 Hemi ‘Cuda Is a Fantastic Survivor, Fully Documented

The Plymouth Barracuda production came down to close to 49,000 units in 1970, with the ‘Cuda itself also particularly successful and therefore accounting for more than 17,000 cars. Some 550 of them came with a convertible body style.
When it comes to the engines powering the ‘Cuda, the offering started with the 340 4-barrel and went all the way up to the almighty 426 Hemi available with either an automatic transmission or a 4-speed unit.
As a matter of fact, the ‘Cuda convertible fitted with a Hemi 4-speed powertrain was the rarest thing in 1970, as only 5 such models ended up rolling off the assembly lines.
Overall, however, Plymouth produced a little over 650 ‘Cudas powered by the Hemi (according to some sources, the actual number was 666, but we couldn’t find any official confirmation in this regard), out of which 377 came with the automatic transmission.
And according to the folks at Past & Present Motor Cars, only three came with a red interior and a red stripe. One of them is right here in incredible condition and searching for a new owner.
This ‘Cuda 426 Hemi is a fully-original survivor, and it even maintains almost the entire factory paint that it shipped with. The odometer indicates close to 42,300 miles (68,000 km), obviously all original.
The garage in charge of selling the car claims the engine was replaced by the dealer at 4,000 miles (6,450 km).
Coming with the full documentation, including 2 original build sheets, this ‘Cuda is with the current owner since 2008, when it was bought at auction for no less than $200,000. It’s now searching for a new home, and obviously, it doesn’t sell for cheap.
The bidding is currently underway on eBay, with the top offer reaching $152,000. However, the reserve is yet to be reached, so there’s a chance the car will fail to find a new owner this time.
As a matter of fact, the ‘Cuda convertible fitted with a Hemi 4-speed powertrain was the rarest thing in 1970, as only 5 such models ended up rolling off the assembly lines.
Overall, however, Plymouth produced a little over 650 ‘Cudas powered by the Hemi (according to some sources, the actual number was 666, but we couldn’t find any official confirmation in this regard), out of which 377 came with the automatic transmission.
And according to the folks at Past & Present Motor Cars, only three came with a red interior and a red stripe. One of them is right here in incredible condition and searching for a new owner.
This ‘Cuda 426 Hemi is a fully-original survivor, and it even maintains almost the entire factory paint that it shipped with. The odometer indicates close to 42,300 miles (68,000 km), obviously all original.
The garage in charge of selling the car claims the engine was replaced by the dealer at 4,000 miles (6,450 km).
Coming with the full documentation, including 2 original build sheets, this ‘Cuda is with the current owner since 2008, when it was bought at auction for no less than $200,000. It’s now searching for a new home, and obviously, it doesn’t sell for cheap.
The bidding is currently underway on eBay, with the top offer reaching $152,000. However, the reserve is yet to be reached, so there’s a chance the car will fail to find a new owner this time.