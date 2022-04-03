autoevolution
Plum Crazy 1970 ‘Cuda Lost the Plum, Still Has the Crazy Coolness

3 Apr 2022
It’s not a secret that a 1970 ‘Cuda Plum Crazy (FC7) can be worth a small fortune, as depending on its condition, such a car could be worth at least $50,000 (obviously, if it’s not a total wreck).
But before shining bright like a diamond, 99 percent of the mint-shape ‘Cudas out there start as project cars, as a well-done restoration project can turn them into genuine head-turners looking unbelievable.

The 1970 example someone has listed for auction recently, for example, shows exactly how a gorgeous restored ‘Cuda comes to be. It’s a project car in pretty much every single regard, as it requires plenty of work inside, outside, and obviously under the hood as well.

It’s pretty clear from the very beginning that this Plymouth ‘Cuda has already lost 99 percent of its Plum Crazy coolness. The original finish can still be seen here and there, but on the other hand, a full respray is absolutely required if the goal is a perfect 10 condition.

Unsurprisingly, the rust has already taken its toll, so the restoration process must also include some occasional patches here and there. The floors exhibit several holes, especially on the driver’s side, but any potential buyer should inspect it closely to more accurately determine how much work is required.

Born with a 383 4-barrel, this ‘Cuda now flexes nothing but fresh air under the hood. Obviously, this isn’t good news for someone planning a full restoration, but on the other hand, it leaves the door open for a restomod if another engine is around.

The car has already caught the attention of quite a lot of people out there, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise, as a restorable 1970 ‘Cuda isn’t necessarily something that you come across every day. The auction started by vamsurena has therefore received more than 50 bids already, with the top bid exceeding $10,000 but still unable to unlock the reserve.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

