Rare 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda 340 Is a Wreck Only Someone With Superpowers Could Save

The total production of the 1971 Barracuda series declined to nearly 16,500 units, with the 318 (5.2-liter) auto configuration becoming the most common and therefore accounting for approximately 7,700 cars.
The ‘Cuda that we have here, however, was born with a 340 (5.5-liter) 4-barrel engine under the hood, and this makes it kind of rare. Only 2008 such units ended up seeing the daylight for this model year, so it goes without saying not a lot of them are still around these days.
And if you check out the photos in the gallery, you can easily tell this ‘Cuda too is very close to extinction.
While it’s hard to tell what the heck happened to this absolutely gorgeous legend, this 1971 ‘Cuda is right now just a huge pile of rusty metal that looks like a complete wreck. While eBay seller 70f8beepost4404 posted the vehicle online, hoping someone would give it a full restoration, it’s pretty clear this isn’t the kind of project the Average Joe can start.
Not at all. It’s a super-challenging project car that’s now coming without an engine and a transmission, and its original purple paint is obviously just a nice memory.
The seller puts its simple from the very beginning: this 1971 ‘Cuda needs everything, so saving this rust bucket will feel almost likely building a new car from scratch.
Of course, it could eventually pay off. Such a rare 1971 ‘Cuda could end up being worth quite a small fortune, and as it turns out, quite a lot of people are willing to start the restoration project of their life.
You wouldn’t necessarily expect such a wreck to get so much love, but the auction has already received 15 bids in a couple of days online, with the top offer getting close to $5,000. This is a no-reserve auction, so the user sending the highest bid will then get the right to take this ‘Cuda back home.
And if you check out the photos in the gallery, you can easily tell this ‘Cuda too is very close to extinction.
While it’s hard to tell what the heck happened to this absolutely gorgeous legend, this 1971 ‘Cuda is right now just a huge pile of rusty metal that looks like a complete wreck. While eBay seller 70f8beepost4404 posted the vehicle online, hoping someone would give it a full restoration, it’s pretty clear this isn’t the kind of project the Average Joe can start.
Not at all. It’s a super-challenging project car that’s now coming without an engine and a transmission, and its original purple paint is obviously just a nice memory.
The seller puts its simple from the very beginning: this 1971 ‘Cuda needs everything, so saving this rust bucket will feel almost likely building a new car from scratch.
Of course, it could eventually pay off. Such a rare 1971 ‘Cuda could end up being worth quite a small fortune, and as it turns out, quite a lot of people are willing to start the restoration project of their life.
You wouldn’t necessarily expect such a wreck to get so much love, but the auction has already received 15 bids in a couple of days online, with the top offer getting close to $5,000. This is a no-reserve auction, so the user sending the highest bid will then get the right to take this ‘Cuda back home.