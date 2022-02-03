GRID Legends Trailer Showcases Explosive Arcade Racing Action

Before Gran Turismo 7, there’s GRID Legends, a totally different racing game that promises to provide players the best arcade racing experience in the history of the series. Since there’s less than a month left until its release, developer Codemasters and EA have just released a brand-new trailer that sums up everything that that GRID Legends has to offer.
Apart from the new story mode, Driven to Glory, starring award-winning actor Ncuti Gatwa, GRID Legends players will get to experience pure arcade racing at some of the world’s most iconic locations. The next entry in the GRID series features new and returning gameplay options, as well as the introduction of hop-in cross-platform multiplayer, allowing players to quickly jump into the-action and spend more time competing wheel-to-wheel.
But Driven to Glory is just appetizer setting the scene for the GRID World Series, which will take players on a tour around iconic racing location around the globe. Also, the trailer offers an in-depth look at the returning Drift mode.
“We’re dialing up the race action and giving players a closer look at more fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat gameplay, including returning fan-favourite feature, Drift. The response to the game since we announced last summer has been phenomenal, and we can’t wait for players to join us on the starting line in a few weeks,” explains Christopher Smith, GRID Creative Director at Codemasters.
Impressive enough, GRID Legends includes a Career mode that boasts over 250 events. On top of that, the all-new Race Creator allows players to host dream multi-class match-ups and personalize further with weather conditions, time of day, ramps and boost gates.
GRID Legends is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation5, alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Origin and Steam) on February 25. Players who pre-order receive the GRID Legends Seneca & Ravenwest Double Pack, which unlocks four additional cars for Career events (Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Porsche 962C, Ginetta G55 GT4, and Koenigsegg Jesko). Additionally, the pack features exclusive Ravenwest-focused Career events and Seneca and Ravenwest team icons, liveries and banners.
