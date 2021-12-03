Codemasters Reveals GRID Legends Gameplay and Release Date

Also, two modes are making a comeback – Drift and Elimination. Codemasters also confirmed GRID Legends will include cross-platform support at launch, so players around the world will be able to connect with friends and rivals in seconds thanks to the hop-in feature.
The upcoming game features a new Race Creator that allows players to host their multi-class match-ups, pitting different vehicle types together to create unique racing moments in every race. Moreover, the experience can be customized further by changing the weather conditions, time of day, or adding ramps and boost gates to make it unique.
The new “Driven to Glory” story mode features a gritty motorsport narrative that introduces players into the GRID World Series intrigue behind the racetracks. It has been created using virtual production technology and features award-winning actor Ncuti Gatwa, known for his role in the Netflix comedy-drama series Sex Education.
Just like the story in F1 2021, Driven to Glory comes to life using real actors instead of motion-capture, so expect to see movie sequences in between racing challenges. After the story, which should take players about 10-12 hours to finish, progress carries into career mode, opening up a new series of events to complete.
Codemasters announced GRID Legends has an improved multiplayer system that puts racing and connecting with friends at the heart of the experience. Players can join other players’ races that are already happening (but aren’t in the last lap). Not only that, but the game updates players as to when their mates are online and allows them to start racing on the fly. There will be no lobbies or friend requests, you just select a race, and the action begins almost simultaneously.
Interesting enough, GRID Legends will feature some sort of Nemesis System, a gameplay mechanic introduced by Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, an action-RPG launched back in 2014, and then refined in Middle-Earth: Shadow of War three years later. Obviously, you won’t be fighting orcs in GRID Legends, but racing against the same opponents over and over again might lead to rivalries on the track.
Along with many of the details about the game, Codemasters confirmed that GRID Legends is scheduled for release on February 25, 2022. The game will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Origin).
“With the release date set, the studio is putting the final polish to our deepest GRID game ever. GRID Legends is an all-action accessible racer focused on variety and choice; deep career, a new innovative story mode and a Race Creator that allows players to create dream racing match-ups with deep personalization. And our new hop-in gameplay enables friends to connect in seconds and spend more time on the track and less time in lobbies,” said Chris Smith, GRID Game Director at Codemasters.
Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Porsche 962C, Ginetta G55 GT4, and Koenigsegg Jesko.
On top of that, the pack features exclusive Ravenwest-focused Career events and exclusive Seneca and Ravenwest team icons, liveries and banners, so players can personalize their vehicles and show them off online.
