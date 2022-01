GRID Legends Trailer Reveals Exclusive Tushek TS 900 Racer Pro Hybrid Hypercar

And what better way to hype up your game than with a … hypercar. Publisher EA and developer Codemasters have just released a new trailer that showcases the exclusive Tushek TS 900 Racer Pro, a hybrid hypercar that will be available both in-game and in real life.With just 12 physical cars worldwide, the TS 900 Racer Pro exclusive hybrid promises to become a fan favorite thanks to its handling, performance, and 236mph (380km) top speed. This is the first time that a Tushek car appears in a video game, although only a dozen people will be able to say whether or not the in-game car performs as good as the physical model.Another interesting fact about the TS 900 Racer Pro is that it’s one of the lightest hypercar available , as every component has been specifically designed to reduce weight while providing the smoothest racing experience. The in-game model will also come with its own exclusive livery that won’t be available anywhere else.The car is presented by award-winning actor Ncuti Gatwa, who explores the connection between driver and car and the dedication needed to become a racing champion. In GRID Legends, Ncuti plays Valentin Manzi, Voltz Racing’s leading driver, in a brand-new story mode called “Driven to Glory.” GRID Legends is set for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam and Origin) on February 25. Players who pre-order receive the GRID Legends Seneca & Ravenwest Double Pack which will be available on launch day.The pack unlocks four additional cars for Career events: the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Porsche 962C, Ginetta G55 GT4, and Koenigsegg Jesko. Also, that pack includes exclusive Ravenwest-focused Career events and Seneca and Ravenwest team icons, liveries, and banners.