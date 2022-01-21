GRID Legends Trailer Reveals Exclusive Tushek TS 900 Racer Pro Hybrid Hypercar

Although racing fans still have about a month to wait for the next entry in the GRID series, developer Codemasters is trying to make that wait more bearable by putting some of the game’s most interesting aspects under the spotlight.
And what better way to hype up your game than with a … hypercar. Publisher EA and developer Codemasters have just released a new trailer that showcases the exclusive Tushek TS 900 Racer Pro, a hybrid hypercar that will be available both in-game and in real life.
With just 12 physical cars worldwide, the TS 900 Racer Pro exclusive hybrid promises to become a fan favorite thanks to its handling, performance, and 236mph (380km) top speed. This is the first time that a Tushek car appears in a video game, although only a dozen people will be able to say whether or not the in-game car performs as good as the physical model.
Another interesting fact about the TS 900 Racer Pro is that it’s one of the lightest hypercar available, as every component has been specifically designed to reduce weight while providing the smoothest racing experience. The in-game model will also come with its own exclusive livery that won’t be available anywhere else.
The car is presented by award-winning actor Ncuti Gatwa, who explores the connection between driver and car and the dedication needed to become a racing champion. In GRID Legends, Ncuti plays Valentin Manzi, Voltz Racing’s leading driver, in a brand-new story mode called “Driven to Glory.”
GRID Legends is set for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam and Origin) on February 25. Players who pre-order receive the GRID Legends Seneca & Ravenwest Double Pack which will be available on launch day.
The pack unlocks four additional cars for Career events: the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, Porsche 962C, Ginetta G55 GT4, and Koenigsegg Jesko. Also, that pack includes exclusive Ravenwest-focused Career events and Seneca and Ravenwest team icons, liveries, and banners.
