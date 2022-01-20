Matching-Numbers 1969 Plymouth 'Cuda 340 Is an Incredible Barn Find, 1 of Just 68

Rare cars that could end up being worth a small fortune don’t always come with shiny looks and everything in working condition. And without a doubt, this 1969 Plymouth ‘Cuda is just the living proof in this regard.
As you can see in the photos included in the gallery, this ‘Cuda is a real barn find, as the car ended up being saved by the current owner after many years of sitting.
Very little has been shared about the long-term storage the vehicle had to deal with, but on the other hand, it looks like the conditions weren’t necessarily the worst. The general shape of the ‘Cuda seems to be rather solid, so in theory, a possible restoration process shouldn’t be impossible.
But there’s something else that makes this ‘Cuda an absolute gem.
As eBay seller musclemagnets explains, this car is extremely rare, as Plymouth produced only 68 such units. The ‘Cuda 340 production for this model year reached 666 units, but on the other hand, only 68 cars came in the same body style and with a 4-speed transmission.
One of them is right here fighting for a second chance to get back on the road, though it goes without saying this won’t happen at a low price.
The engine under the hood still runs and drives, but on the other hand, the current owner says they have already rebuilt it. In other words, the restoration process has already been jumpstarted, therefore getting the ‘Cuda a step closer to the mint condition it deserves.
The car sells with the original build sheet as well, and the owner says they also installed a new carpet and front seat covers. Everything else is as original as it gets, they claim.
As said, such a rare ‘Cuda can’t come cheap. And this own really doesn’t, as the bidding has already reached $23,000, with the price obviously expected to go even higher in the remaining 3 days of the auction.
