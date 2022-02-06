1-of-33 1971 ‘Cuda Convertible Flexes Matching-Numbers Muscle, Wants a New Home

The Barracuda production for the model year 1971 came down to nearly 18,500 units, and the ‘Cuda accounted for a little over 7,800 cars.
The coupe equipped with a 340 (5.5-liter) 4-barrel and an automatic transmission was the most common configuration, as it accounted for over 2,000 units for this model year.
On the other hand, when it comes to rare ‘Cuda versions, the Hemi 4-speed version was the king of the castle, as only 2 such units ended up seeing the daylight.
The model that you’re looking at in this article, however, isn’t exactly easy to find either. It’s a ‘Cuda convertible born with a 383 (6.2-liter) 4-barrel and 4-speed transmission, a configuration that was fitted on just 33 vehicles in 1971.
So yes, this is one of just 33 such ‘Cudas ever made, and now’s your chance to own it.
The owner has recently posted the car on Craigslist, claiming they’re ready to give up on it at the right price. And in their opinion, the right price is no more, no less than $219,000, which more or less makes sense given the overall condition of the car and how rare it is in the first place.
Still flexing the matching-numbers engine under the hood and coming with the original window sticker, the build sheet, and the title history to day one, this ‘Cuda is clearly a time capsule that any collector would be proud to have. Sure, the price is higher than what most people could afford, but the seller guarantees everything is almost like on a new car.
Oddly enough, they claim the odometer is rolled over, so the actual mileage of the car is currently unknown.
Clearly, buying this ‘Cuda won’t be easy given how much it costs, so hopefully, it won’t take long before it ends up being parked in someone’s collection.
