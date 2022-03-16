“Amazing” 1972 ‘Cuda Has No Engine, No Wheels, No Hood, Just See the Glass Half-Full

Say what you want about the 1972 ‘Cuda, but you can’t deny it flaunted fantastic muscle. This is why the ‘Cuda continues to be one of the most sought-after cars today, especially by people in the restoration business.
But finding a 1972 model, however, isn’t easy. Plymouth produced close to 18,500 Barracudas this year, and out of them, only some 7,800 cars were born as ‘Cudas.
The owner of this example (we’re going to call it a body because that’s precisely what it is right now), says the car was born with a 340 (5.5-liter) V8 under the hood, yet this makes it less rare. The 340 was one of the most popular engine options in 1972, both with manual and automatic transmission.
Over 5,800 ‘Cudas ended up seeing the daylight with a 340 in 1972, and more than 4,100 were also equipped with a manual transmission.
As far as this example is concerned, it’s pretty clear that whoever wants to begin a full restoration is a brave man. eBay seller 6pacuda describes the car as an “amazing AZ ‘Cuda,” though, as we said, it’s all just a body right now. But despite the obvious metal issues, the floors and the trunk come in a solid shape.
While a full restoration isn’t necessarily impossible, this ‘Cuda needs absolutely everything. Including an engine, that is, and finding a correct unit may not be easy as it sounds.
So at the end of the day, it’s a challenging project that won’t be possible without having the right parts first, so maybe a restomod would make much more sense for any potential buyer.
But aside from the rough shape, the biggest shortcoming appears to be the price. The seller wants to get no less than $13,900 for this ‘Cuda body, yet the Make Offer button has also been enabled if someone has another deal in mind.
