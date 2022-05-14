This 1972 ‘Cuda Was Abandoned on a Lift for 15 Years, Now a Work in Progress

More on this:

1 1971 Plymouth Looks Like the King of All Cudas, Could Gap Any Bugatti at the Strip

2 Incredibly Rare 1970 Plymouth 426 Hemi ‘Cuda Is a Fantastic Survivor, Fully Documented

3 Plum Crazy 1970 ‘Cuda Lost the Plum, Still Has the Crazy Coolness

4 “Amazing” 1972 ‘Cuda Has No Engine, No Wheels, No Hood, Just See the Glass Half-Full

5 1-of-33 1971 ‘Cuda Convertible Flexes Matching-Numbers Muscle, Wants a New Home