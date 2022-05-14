This 1972 ‘Cuda Was Abandoned on a Lift for 15 Years, Now a Work in Progress

The total production of the 1972 Barracuda included approximately 18,500 units, out of which more than 10,600 were born as the standard hardtop.
When it comes to the ‘Cuda, its production actually increased by nearly 25 percent as compared to the previous model year, with no less than 7,800 cars, therefore, seeing the daylight in 1972.
As compared to the standard hardtop, the ‘Cuda was some $250 more expensive, with the cheapest version available for $2,950.
This is precisely how much the original owner paid for this ‘Cuda as well, as the car was born in 1972 with a finish that was rather uncommon for this model year. eBay seller larrmidkif_0 says only some 3 percent of the ‘Cudas built in 1972 came painted in Winchester Gray, and while we couldn’t verify these claims, a full respray is going to be required anyway.
The car obviously comes in a project condition, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise. The owner says the ‘Cuda has been sleeping for no less than 15 years on a lift in their garage, and some fixes have only been made quite recently.
For example, the 340 (5.5-liter) V8 has already been rebuilt, with no miles added since the work was completed.
On the other hand, in addition to the repaint, some other metal improvements are going to be required as well, including to deal with the rust that has invaded the floors.
As a work-in-progress, this Plymouth ‘Cuda appears to be a very solid restoration candidate, though it’s pretty clear it’s not a project aimed at the Average Joe.
And unsurprisingly, getting your hands on this ‘Cuda isn’t going to be cheap, as the bidding starts at no less than $10,000. A reserve is also in place, so most likely, the car costs a lot more than that (though the seller hasn’t shared any info on this front).
As compared to the standard hardtop, the ‘Cuda was some $250 more expensive, with the cheapest version available for $2,950.
This is precisely how much the original owner paid for this ‘Cuda as well, as the car was born in 1972 with a finish that was rather uncommon for this model year. eBay seller larrmidkif_0 says only some 3 percent of the ‘Cudas built in 1972 came painted in Winchester Gray, and while we couldn’t verify these claims, a full respray is going to be required anyway.
The car obviously comes in a project condition, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise. The owner says the ‘Cuda has been sleeping for no less than 15 years on a lift in their garage, and some fixes have only been made quite recently.
For example, the 340 (5.5-liter) V8 has already been rebuilt, with no miles added since the work was completed.
On the other hand, in addition to the repaint, some other metal improvements are going to be required as well, including to deal with the rust that has invaded the floors.
As a work-in-progress, this Plymouth ‘Cuda appears to be a very solid restoration candidate, though it’s pretty clear it’s not a project aimed at the Average Joe.
And unsurprisingly, getting your hands on this ‘Cuda isn’t going to be cheap, as the bidding starts at no less than $10,000. A reserve is also in place, so most likely, the car costs a lot more than that (though the seller hasn’t shared any info on this front).