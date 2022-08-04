1969 Plymouth Barracuda Convertible Left to Rot Close to the Woods, Not a Happy Sight

The 1969 Barracuda production included close to 32,000 units, and needless to say, the convertible was the rarest of them all.
Just a little over 1,400 cars ended up rolling off the assembly lines with a removable top, and out of them, nearly 950 were fitted with V8 engines.
When it comes to the 318, which was the base V8 for this model year, this particular unit was installed on approximately 800 Barracudas, out of which around 700 came with an automatic transmission.
This 1969 example that someone has recently posted on Craigslist is one of these 700 models, coming with the original 318 and paired with the same automatic transmission that was installed when the car rolled off the assembly lines.
And this is where the good news comes to an end.
As you can tell from the photos in the gallery, this Barracuda isn’t by any means a perfect-10. In fact, it’s in so many ways the opposite, as the car has been left to rot close to what looks like a forest. And we all know what this means in terms of metal damage, so expect the typical rust on the floors and in the trunk.
The owner doesn’t provide too many specifics on the car, but it turns out the engine was actually running before the Plymouth Barracuda was parked. Of course, there’s no guarantee it would start and run today, but there’s a good chance there’s still some life left in it.
Needless to say, anyone interested in buying the Barracuda should just go check it out in person, especially given its challenging condition.
As far as the price is concerned, it goes without saying such a project can’t be expensive. The seller hopes to get $3,000 for the car, and depending on how complete and original it continues to be, this Barracuda could end up becoming quite a bargain.
