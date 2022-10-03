First-Generation Plymouth Barracuda Rocks a Junkyard, All-Original and V8-Powered

The Barracuda came to be back in 1964, and initially, it was offered with the same powertrains as the Valiant.
The base engine available on the Barracuda was Chrysler’s 170 (2.8-liter) rated at just 101 horsepower, and it was obviously aimed at those who didn’t want more than a fancy ride to the supermarket. On the other hand, Plymouth also offered a second option focused on economic driving, this time in the form of the 225 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder with 145 horsepower.
Customers who wanted the Barracuda for a more thrilling experience could go for the 273 (4.5-liter) V8. It was the configuration with the top power output, as it developed 180 horsepower thanks to a two-barrel carburetor.
The Barracuda that eBay seller satr-3695 has recently listed online is also fitted with a V8 unit, but on the other hand, we know nothing about it.
The photos seem to suggest the car is currently rocking some sort of junkyard, and the seller themselves admits the Barracuda has been sitting for more than a decade. In other words, don’t be too surprised if the engine no longer starts and runs, but an in-person inspection is still recommended to get more details on this front.
The overall condition of the car isn’t exactly the best, but you can’t expect more from a vehicle that’s been sitting for so many years in a junkyard. It does seem to be a doable project, but again, checking out everything live should help figure out what can still be fixed with a full restoration.
The back glass is said to be perfect, and probably the best news is that the car is still entirely original today. This means that restoring the Barracuda to factory specifications shouldn’t be impossible, albeit other factors, including the condition of the available parts, are critical for such a project.
The Barracuda can be yours for $4,500, and it is currently parked in Oroville, California for quick inspections.
