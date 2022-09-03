1968 Plymouth Barracuda Found in the Woods Looks Mysterious in Potato-Quality Photos

According to some rough estimates, Plymouth produced over 46,000 Barracudas in 1968, and needless to say, most of them (close to 29,000 units) were fitted with V8 engines.
This made perfect sense for most customers, especially given the performance-oriented approach of the car.
The cheapest Barracuda in 1968 was the hardtop, which carried a price tag of $2,700, whereas the most expensive was the convertible which could be had for $3,050.
The fastback, including the one you see in the photos published online by eBay seller obriancom, was priced at $2,900, and of course, it ended up becoming one of the most popular choices for Barracuda customers in 1968.
As you can tell from the photos – despite the obvious potato quality – this Barracuda doesn’t come in its best shape, but this isn’t by any means a surprise. Most likely, the car has been sitting for a very long time in what looks to be some kind of forest, so it’s kind of unexpected to hear that it comes with “no real rust spots.”
In other words, the metal is still in a good condition, so in theory, not a lot of work is going to be required in this regard.
The car somehow still has an engine under the hood, but the seller themselves claim they have no idea if it’s running or not. But given this Barracuda hasn’t moved in 20 years, it’s safe to assume it doesn’t.
Unfortunately, many other details are missing, so we don’t know if the Barracuda is still complete, entirely original, and everything else. This is probably the reason the auction hasn’t attracted too many bids so far. The only offer is $1,000, but given a reserve has also been configured, there’s a very good chance this Barracuda ends up failing to find a new owner by the time the auction expires.
The cheapest Barracuda in 1968 was the hardtop, which carried a price tag of $2,700, whereas the most expensive was the convertible which could be had for $3,050.
The fastback, including the one you see in the photos published online by eBay seller obriancom, was priced at $2,900, and of course, it ended up becoming one of the most popular choices for Barracuda customers in 1968.
As you can tell from the photos – despite the obvious potato quality – this Barracuda doesn’t come in its best shape, but this isn’t by any means a surprise. Most likely, the car has been sitting for a very long time in what looks to be some kind of forest, so it’s kind of unexpected to hear that it comes with “no real rust spots.”
In other words, the metal is still in a good condition, so in theory, not a lot of work is going to be required in this regard.
The car somehow still has an engine under the hood, but the seller themselves claim they have no idea if it’s running or not. But given this Barracuda hasn’t moved in 20 years, it’s safe to assume it doesn’t.
Unfortunately, many other details are missing, so we don’t know if the Barracuda is still complete, entirely original, and everything else. This is probably the reason the auction hasn’t attracted too many bids so far. The only offer is $1,000, but given a reserve has also been configured, there’s a very good chance this Barracuda ends up failing to find a new owner by the time the auction expires.