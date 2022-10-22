Mustang Mach I Super Cobra Jet Stands Tall as All Original

When one talks about a black beauty they are typically referring to a living and breathing stallion however, muscle car enthusiasts know excatly what you are referring to: the venerable Rover Black 1969 Mustang Mach I.
The machine on the docket at this year's Barrett-Jackson in Houston is the epitome of a true muscle car and by all accounts appears to have just rolled out of the Ford factory in Detroit. The R-code Ford Mustang Mach I is loaded with the iconic 428 cubic inch Super Cobra Jet power plant generating 335 horsepower delivered through a C6 with upgraded Gear Vendors overdrive system with the original cast iron tailshaft.
Details in the description are scant, but clearly this car is in optimum condition with a spotless engine and engine bay. The detail is rather incredible from inside out and right down to the original Goodyear Polyglass tires mounted on factory mag wheels.
The car is offered with a complete Deluxe Marti Report and a Bob Perkins appraisal virtually a staunch guarantee of the car autheticity. In addition, the car comes with a variety of other factory brochures and paperwork and retains its original dash and door tags as well its original Buck Tag.
Inside, the leather sport interior appears to be in flawless condition with the dash and wood inlays perfectly intact.
Big Block Mach I models boast a suspension that included front shock tower reinforcements to limit body roll, a thicker front sway bar, and heavier springs and shocks. This Mach I also sports the distinctive Shaker Hood; a air scoop mounted directly on top of the huge engine to collect fresh air in ram jet fashion.
This ia a huge opportunity to not only grab a significant piece of muscle car history, but to keep the ol' ponies alive.
Surprisingly, this car (Lot# 694) is being sold with No Reserve on the evening October 22 so, time is short to get your bid in.
