Ford Mustang Seeks Atonement After Failed Powersliding, Cameraman Lives to Tell the Tale

Certain people still don’t know that the Ford Mustang tends to develop a mind of its own when abusing the right pedal, hence the countless videos and photos showing several generations of the pony car crashing spectacularly.
The latest example came from the United States, at an undisclosed location, with the video shared by mustangfans_ on Instagram a few days ago showing yet another Ford Mustang spectacularly crashing.
At only a few seconds long, it starts by showing another Mustang taking a left turn through traffic, and spinning off shortly. Fortunately, that one didn’t hit anything, but moments later, it was followed by the said example, which barely missed the cameraman, and went straight for the side barrier.
We don’t know what happened in the seconds before the impact, but we reckon it was the result of oversteer, combined with the driver’s desperate attempts to save it. The impact was so brutal that it left deep scars on the face of the vehicle born in Dearborn, which came to a full stop after crashing into the side barrier head first. Fortunately, it was the concrete wall that saved a pedestrian from being hit by the out-of-control Mustang, and only pure luck helped the person filming the entire thing walk away without any injuries.
As for the driver of the white muscle car, we think that they too managed to exit the wreckage subsequent to the accident, as the airbags have likely done their job at keeping them safe. Their ride, on the other hand, is going to need to pay a visit to the body shop in order to regain its smile and should have to get some mechanical components inspected and probably replaced too, before hitting the road once again. But hey, all’s well that ends well, right? Save for the damages made to the car, obviously.
At only a few seconds long, it starts by showing another Mustang taking a left turn through traffic, and spinning off shortly. Fortunately, that one didn’t hit anything, but moments later, it was followed by the said example, which barely missed the cameraman, and went straight for the side barrier.
We don’t know what happened in the seconds before the impact, but we reckon it was the result of oversteer, combined with the driver’s desperate attempts to save it. The impact was so brutal that it left deep scars on the face of the vehicle born in Dearborn, which came to a full stop after crashing into the side barrier head first. Fortunately, it was the concrete wall that saved a pedestrian from being hit by the out-of-control Mustang, and only pure luck helped the person filming the entire thing walk away without any injuries.
As for the driver of the white muscle car, we think that they too managed to exit the wreckage subsequent to the accident, as the airbags have likely done their job at keeping them safe. Their ride, on the other hand, is going to need to pay a visit to the body shop in order to regain its smile and should have to get some mechanical components inspected and probably replaced too, before hitting the road once again. But hey, all’s well that ends well, right? Save for the damages made to the car, obviously.