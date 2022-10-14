Ford Mustang Seeks Atonement After Failed Powersliding, Cameraman Lives to Tell the Tale

More on this:

1 Video: Dodge Challenges Cop to a Chase, Side Barrier Puts an End to It

2 Two Ford Mustangs Go Drag Racing, Forget to Disable Friendly Fire, Crash Ensues

3 Ford Mustang Lures Show Attendee, Hits Him, Pulls His Pants Down – All in One Video

4 Crashed in Six Seconds: Ford Mustang Hits Bus in True Face-Palm Accident

5 Ford Mustang Spectacular Burnout Ends in Matching Crash