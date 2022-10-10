Video: Dodge Challenges Cop to a Chase, Side Barrier Puts an End to It

When it comes to pulling all kinds of stupid stunts, some might say that Challengers are the new Mustangs. However, we’ve seen Camaros involved in all sorts of ridiculous situations too, and the occasional exotic model, so there is really no pattern when it comes to this stuff, is there?
As for the reason we’ve all gathered here today, it is not to witness and celebrate the union of two people, but that of a muscle car with the side barrier – with everything caught on the dash cam of a patrol vehicle.
The short video shared on social media one day ago by lsx.videos starts by showing the said Dodge Challenger sitting on the side of the road, having been pulled over. The driver thought they could escape the long arm of the law, so moments later, when the traffic cleared up, they simply floored it.
What do you think happened? Well, it started swerving right and left, and it ended up hitting the side barrier head-on, in a haze of tire smoke. The impact was so brutal that it made it do a 180-degree turn, ruining that pretty face too. We would have wanted to see more, but that’s when the clip ends. Still, it’s likely that the person holding the wheel ended up in handcuffs following this move.
As for the police officer who pulled them over, they were ready to start chasing after them, because as soon as they took off, you can see the cop car moving forward too. Fortunately, all’s well that ends well, and nobody was injured as a result of this stunt, other than the muscle car, of course, which does sound like the V8-powered Hellcat. And that must’ve been painful for the presumed owner, because they could’ve driven off with only a ticket maybe, in the best case scenario.
