Chevy Camaro Drifts Around Dodge Charger, Driver Runs Out of Talent and Into It

The owner of this Dodge Charger probably felt safe to have a Chevrolet Camaro drift around their ride, because it is not exactly a Ford Mustang. But they were wrong, you see, because the bowtie brand’s muscle car ended up T-boning it.
A short video shared by rubix_3_1906 on Instagram shows the blacked-out Camaro chewing through its rear tires while going sideways around the sedan at moderate speed, with the person riding shotgun having the time of their life.
At one point, it appeared that the driver lost it, yet he immediately started drifting the other way around. However, he eventually ran out of talent, and moments later, he crashed the Camaro into the Charger. Immediately after being T-boned, the Dodge drove away, but it was too late, as its right rear door was already reshaped.
This is where the video ends, leaving us wondering if the Chevy Camaro will need a bumper replacement, new headlight, grille, and probably other work in order to return to its initial shine, or if the damages will buff out in the hands of someone skilled enough. What it does need, however, is a more talented driver at the helm, should it be subjected to such stupid stunts in the future, which did not seem to have taken place on a public road this time, but somewhere in a parking lot, presumably in Los Angeles, a couple of weeks ago.
Scrolling through the comments section on the quoted social media post, we found out that before the Camaro started going sideways around the Charger, the latter did the same, with the muscle car sitting in the middle. Still, as the Dodge driver was probably more experienced, and didn’t take a double dose of the brave pill, no body panels were rearranged. More importantly, nobody was injured either, which is what truly matters in the end.
