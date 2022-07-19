Dodge Challenger Powerslides Its Way Through L.A. Traffic, Hits a Couple of Cars in One Go

Ever seen an out-of-control Dodge Challenger? Why, of course you have, you didn’t actually think that only Ford Mustangs are capable of pulling these kinds of stunts in front of the camera, did you?
The white copy depicted on video down below, which was shared by 323_1320 on Instagram earlier today, was filmed showing off, presumably somewhere in Los Angeles, at an undisclosed date.
The muscle car can be seen burning rubber while going down the road, when the unpredictable (actually, it wasn’t that unpredictable, was it?) happens. All of a sudden, its tail-happy skills kick in, with the back end turning right, and the face left. A few moments later, it narrowly misses a few vehicles, and plows straight into a couple of other rides on the other side of the road.
At this point, the driver was already hitting the brakes, but it was way too late to avoid the inevitable crash. It only came to a stop shortly after it took a bite out of the curb. Fortunately, there were no pedestrians nearby at the time of the accident, and it appears that no one was injured in this incident that could have easily been avoided, if the driver had used more common sense, and wasn’t eager to show off on public roads.
Speaking of showing off, we do not encourage this kind of behavior, as it should be limited to the racetrack solely; or at least an empty parking lot. If they ever want to drive their Dodge Challenger again, then the owner, who should go easy on the brave pill next time, will have to bring it back to its original condition. Besides the obvious bruises, it is likely that the car has sustained some mechanical damages too, so a thorough inspection is required.
