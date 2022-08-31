Ford Mustang Lures Show Attendee, Hits Him, Pulls His Pants Down – All in One Video

More on this:

1 Ford Mustang Filmed Doing What It Does Best, Powersliding and Brutally Stopping for a Rest

2 Video: Ford Mustang Identifies as an Off-Roader, Immediately Takes Action

3 Ford Mustang GT350R Powerslides up the Curb, Hits Pole in Cringey Crash

4 Drifting Error 404: Ford Mustang Gets Stranded on the Median

5 Florida Man Has One Too Many Drinks, Drives Mustang up Power Pole, Says "Yeah, It Sucks"