Ford Mustang Lures Show Attendee, Hits Him, Pulls His Pants Down – All in One Video

Ford Mustangs have become infamous for crashing in all sorts of ridiculous ways. They’re also synonymous with being crowd and tree ‘huggers,’ and curb ‘benders.’ So, you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to the pony car, right? Actually, that would be a big ‘no.’
Supposedly filmed recently during an event hosted at a shopping center close to the Sacramento International Airport, and shared online by bucket_36 earlier this month, the video embedded at the bottom of this story shows what can be described as the curious case of the bystander who got too close to the muscle car.
Probably hoping to get the best possible footage, supposedly for social media, the show attendee was lured by the muscle car that was doing donuts, and left the safe zone (is there such a thing when it comes to Mustangs?). Moments later, he was hit by the red vehicle, had his legs run over, and his pants and underwear ripped in the process.
So, what do you think the driver did? Well, he just kept on going, pushing hard on the right pedal, while his companion was recording everything. Fortunately, the unlucky bystander got up on his own, likely embarrassed and in pain, because he did have his legs under the right rear tire of the Mustang for a short while, which is when he lost his pants.
The muscle car eventually ended the showing off bit, and the crowd of zombies started surrounding the poor guy, who was half naked at this point, filming everything for the internet to see. Guess this was a lesson learned the hard way, and it could have easily been avoided, only if the young man didn’t feel the need to get dangerously close to the Ford Mustang. But hey, how often can you say you lost your pants to a vehicle and lived to tell the tale?
