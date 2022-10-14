Aluminum or Steel, Someone Did a Magnet Experiment on a Rivian R1T

Someone posted an informative video on Reddit for fans of the Rivian R1T electric pickup. They can find out through a quick magnet test which parts of the car are aluminum and which are steel.
We already know that the Rivian R1T electric truck is made of mixed materials, including ultra-high-strength steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber. The structure has been specifically designed to make the model safer. On the other hand, the platform's low center of gravity helps prevent tipping over and keeps the vehicle glued to the road. There is high-strength steel in critical zones for crash safety. This is especially the case in the A and B pillars.
The person in the video took one of these fridge magnets and brought it close to several areas of the car to see where it detects steel. The areas that the magnet stuck to are the steel areas. The magnet experiment starts at the front, then continues along the length of the pickup truck from the front to the rear end.
This mix of panel materials is very common nowadays in the automotive industry. Many vehicles have composite or aluminum front bodywork, especially hoods and trunk lids. The biggest surprise is the steel exterior panels on the R1T.
The front and rear door panels are made of aluminum, you can see that the magnet does not stick at all. Only at the top, in the roof area, it is noticeable that the steel attracts the magnet. Steel predominates at the rear of the pickup, in the loading area.
The roof is mostly glass, so owners of this model need to be careful about what they put on the car. If they want to put something on the roof, they will have to buy crossbars and attach the items to them. And these will almost certainly be aluminum, so they won't pass the magnet test either.
