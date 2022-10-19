1968 Ford Mustang Spends 35 Years Buried Alive, You'll Believe It When You See It

There are plenty of Mustangs that are waiting to be saved and given a second chance, but only the luckiest end up receiving it. And more often than not, choosing the right candidate for restoration comes down to factors like the current condition, how original a car continues to be, and the presence of essential parts like the factory engine and transmission.
The 1968 Mustang that we see here has been struggling with quite a lot lately, and one of the images posted on Craigslist by its owner shows precisely how hard it’s been for this pony to survive.
The car has spent the last 35 years buried alive in a garage, as this Mustang was last on the road back in 1987.
Painted in Presidential Blue and sporting a black interior, this Mustang was born in Los Angeles but then moved to Arizona some 7 years after it was born. At this point, it’s once again located in Los Angeles, but given its current condition, it no longer runs and drives.
The engine under the hood is a 289 (4.7-liter) paired with an automatic transmission. Ford offered two different 289 configurations in 1968, namely the two-barrel and the four-barrel, as the almighty HiPo that developed 270 horsepower on K-code Mustangs was no longer available.
The good news, however, is that the engine still turns over, so a good mechanic might be able to bring it back to life.
Restoring this Mustang is without a doubt quite a challenge given its overall condition, but given the solid original body, it could all be worth it.
Unsurprisingly, this Mustang isn’t necessarily cheap, and this could be quite a roadblock for its return to the road. The owner isn’t willing to let the car go for less than $15,900, which is rather ambitious considering it’s a project in all regards.
