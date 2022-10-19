BMW Recalls 330e Plug-In Hybrid Due to Obstructed Rearview Camera Image

kW

The Munich-based automaker became aware of this problem during internal testing, when the rearview camera image did not display as intended in certain operating conditions when shifting into reverse gear. An engineering review was initiated in August, followed by functional tests in September.“Preliminary information suggested that a complete rearview camera image may not be visible under certain vehicle operating conditions,” which is a noncompliance as per section 5.5.5 of federal motor vehicle safety standard 111. More to the point, “a portion of the rearview image may be blocked.”Dealers have already been instructed to update the rearview camera software, but customers will have to wait until November 29th to receive a recall notice through first-class mail. The affected population was produced between August 3rd and September 30th. The 1,296 vehicles that need a software update include the rear-driven 330e as well as the 330e xDrive.The most frugal 3 Series available in the United States of America features an electric motor built into the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission. Be it rear- or all-wheel-drive, this fellow produces a combined 288 horsepower (215) and 420 Nm (310 pound-foot) of twist. 5.6 seconds are needed from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), which isn’t shabby at all for a vehicle with a curb weight of 4,039 pounds (1,832 kilograms).Pricing for the 330e kicks off at $43,300 at press time, whereas the 330e xDrive can be yours from $45,300 excluding destination charge. The EPA hasn’t published any fuel consumption figures for the 2023 model, but don’t expect any improvements over the 2022 model. The 330e achieves 75in the combined cycle or 28 mpg (8.4 l/100 km) on engine power alone.