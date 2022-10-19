Dusty 1968 Chrysler Flexes Massive Big-Block Muscle, Estate Find

Chrysler’s Newport wasn’t exactly the most popular car in the late ‘60s, but the parent company tried to make it more appealing for customers expecting more power with several upgrades in the engine lineup.
For example, the standard 383 (6.3-liter) now developed 290 horsepower - 20 horsepower more than the previous model. The four-barrel version of the engine was also upgraded to 330 horsepower (up from 325 horsepower), while the almighty 440 (7.2-liter), the one that everybody loved, remained at 375 horsepower.
This is why the Newport listed on eBay by seller gdtrfb61 is such an intriguing find.
Discovered in an estate, the car comes with the massive 440 under the hood, and at first glance, there’s still some life left in it.
The owner doesn’t share too many specifics, but it looks like the car has been stored inside for quite some time. The dusty Newport, therefore, requires a good wash before anything else, as a visual inspection should help a potential buyer figure out if any major fixes are required or not.
At first glance, the metal looks as solid as it gets, but don’t be too surprised if the rust has already started invading the trunk and the floors.
The 440 under the hood no longer starts and runs, but on the other hand, the seller claims it turns over. This means a good mechanic could be able to save it, therefore bringing the car back to its original glory.
Located in North Dallas, the Newport is being sold online as part of a no-reserve auction, which means the highest bidder can take it home when the digital fight comes to an end. At the time of writing, the top offer is $2,000, with close to 20 bids received. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in less than four days, so if you want this Newport, you know what you have to do.
