67-Year-Old Pontiac Found in a Barn After Four Decades, Full of Surprises

Pontiac decided to completely overhaul its full-sized lineup back in 1955, so the company introduced a newly-developed body and chassis alongside restyled grilles, windshields, and body moldings.
Furthermore, Pontiac gave up on six-cylinder engines completely, as all its 1955 models came with V8 units exclusively. And everything seemed to work just right for the company, as its production almost doubled from the previous year.
The GM brand, therefore, produced over 554,000 units in 1955, up from just 266,000 cars a year before.
The Star Chief that we have here is one of the 1955 examples still in existence – it goes without saying that not many of them are still around these days, and this makes perfect sense given we’re talking about cars that are nearly 70 years old today.
However, worth knowing is this Pontiac returns from a tenure of no less than 40 years in storage. That’s right, the car spent approximately four decades in a barn, and this makes its general condition even more impressive. As you can see in the (poor-quality) photos shared by the owner on Craigslist, the vehicle indeed requires some work, but overall, it looks to be a rather solid project.
The original 287 (4.7-liter) engine is still there, but it goes without saying it doesn’t come in tip-top shape. It’s still around 90 percent complete, the owner says, and it turns over by hand.
Inside, you’ll find power leather seats, power windows, and so on, but it goes without saying they all need to be restored anyway.
At the end of the day, it’s impressive to see a 67-year-old Pontiac coping with the test of time in such a surprising manner. Most likely, the 40 years in storage have been spent in very good condition, so hopefully, it wouldn’t take long before the car receives the overhaul it deserves.
Anyone willing to spend $3,500 on the project can take it home.
