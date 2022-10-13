Rare 1957 Pontiac Bonneville Looks Better Than New, Comes With Eye-Watering Sticker

Introduced as a stand-alone model in 1958 and built until 2005, the Bonneville is not only one of the most iconic Pontiacs ever made but also one of the company's longest-running nameplates. But the Bonneville story actually started before the first-generation full-size arrived in the late 1950s.
Pontiac first used the name in 1954, when it created a pair of bubble-topped GM Motorama concept cars. Based on the Chevrolet Corvette C1, the twins were named after the Bonneville Salt Flats and were designed to give Pontiac a sporty image.
The Bonneville Special did not go into production, but it did inspire the redesigned Chieftain and Star Chief models that arrived in 1955. The name made another appearance in 1957, one year before the iconic full-size was launched. And Pontiac used it to create its most luxurious vehicle ever.
Based on the second-generation Chieftain, the 1957 Bonneville was conceived to showcase the company's ability to build a vehicle that could compete with Cadillac and Lincoln offerings, as well as introduce its first-ever fuel injection system.
While it looked like a regular Chieftain on the outside (save for a few extras, of course), the Bonneville came standard with a 347-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 engine fitted with a Rochester fuel injection system. Exclusive to this range-topping model, the mechanical system was similar to the Rochester Ramjet that Chevrolet was offering in the Bel Air at the time.
Naturally, the mill was notably more powerful than the regular Strato Streak offered in the Chieftain. While the latter was good for 290 horsepower thanks to a few upgrades added for the 1957 model year, the Bonneville's fuel-injected V8 offered 315 horses.
But the Bonneville wasn't just about extra oomph. It also came standard with almost every available option at the time. The list included power steering, power brakes, a Wonderbar radio, an electric antenna, a leather interior, eight-way adjustable power seats, and a power convertible top. In 1957, these kinds of features were standard only on Cadillacs and Lincolns.
But the loaded Pontiac didn't come cheap. Priced at almost $5,800 (about $56,000 in 2022 dollars), it was pricier than the Cadillac Series 62 De Ville and Lincoln Premiere. It was also more than two times more expensive than the Chieftain it was based on.
Knowing it would have a hard time selling them by the thousands, Pontiac built only 630 examples, one for each U.S. dealer. Yup, it's the rarest Bonneville ever made, and surviving examples cost a fortune now. It's unclear how many are still around as of 2022, but Motor City Classic Cars is currently selling what has to be one of the finest 1957 Bonneville out there.
Finished in Kenyan White with red inserts and sporting a lovely, matching interior, this Bonneville went through a nut-and-bolt restoration and looks absolutely stunning from every angle. It's the kind of classic that would win awards at any Concours d'Elegance across the U.S.
But much like in 1957, this like-new Bonneville comes with an eye-watering sticker. One that reads a whopping $172,000. Yup, that's more than most restored Cadillacs and Lincolns from the era, but I'd still break the piggy bank if I had that kind of cash in it. Wouldn't you?
