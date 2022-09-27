Looking to Save a 1959-1960 Chevrolet Impala? This Guy is Selling Dozens of Them

If you're looking for an early Chevrolet Impala project car and traveling to Ford Collins, Colorado is not an issue, then you're in luck. The Randy Milan Collection is going under the hammer soon and it includes dozens of 1959 and 1960 Chevrolet Impalas.
The collection includes about 325 classic cars, all of which were collected by Randy for over 50 years. All of them are described as "barn finds," so don't expect any of these cars to run and drive. But while many of them look like they've taken out of junkyards, some are in better shape and could get away with mild restorations.
The hoard includes cars made by all major U.S. automakers. You'll find Chevrolets, Fords, Mercurys, Pontiacs, and Oldsmobiles on the lot. And most of them are from the late 1950s and early 1960s, a period commonly known as the golden era of American cars.
But the big highlight of this collection is that it also includes a big stash of 1959 and 1960 Chevrolets. How big? Well, VanDerBrink Auctions says "there are over 90 combined 1959 and 1960 Chevrolets of all models." The list obviously includes the iconic and desirable Impala, as well as El Camino, Biscayne, and Bel Air models.
The short video below documents about 40 Chevrolets from the 1959 model year and confirms that the lot includes not only coupes and sedans, but also convertibles and station wagons. As previously mentioned, some are in better condition than others, but none of these cars will be road-worthy without a bit of work.
But the list of Chevys goes beyond these 1959-1960 examples. Randy also has 1961-to-1963 Impalas, 1964-1967 Chevelles, and a pair of 1953 Bel Airs. If you're not a fan of 1959 and 1960 El Caminos, you'll also find coupe utility models built from 1962 to 1966.
If you're into muscle cars, the stash includes 10 first-generation Ford Mustangs and a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. I also spotted a few 1930s Ford coupes on the list, as well as a Woody wagon. Pontiac fans will be able to bid on 1950 Chieftain and Star Chief models, as well as a 1959 Catalina and at least three 1960 Bonnevilles.
If you're hunting for rarer vehicles, the lot includes a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, a 1959 Ford Fairlane, and a 1966 Mercury Cyclone Indy Pace Car.
The entire list is obviously too long to mention here, but you can check it out on VanDerBrink Auctions' website. The auction is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, with a preview day on October 14. The event will also include online bidding, so you don't necessarily have to be there to pick a project car.
The hoard includes cars made by all major U.S. automakers. You'll find Chevrolets, Fords, Mercurys, Pontiacs, and Oldsmobiles on the lot. And most of them are from the late 1950s and early 1960s, a period commonly known as the golden era of American cars.
But the big highlight of this collection is that it also includes a big stash of 1959 and 1960 Chevrolets. How big? Well, VanDerBrink Auctions says "there are over 90 combined 1959 and 1960 Chevrolets of all models." The list obviously includes the iconic and desirable Impala, as well as El Camino, Biscayne, and Bel Air models.
The short video below documents about 40 Chevrolets from the 1959 model year and confirms that the lot includes not only coupes and sedans, but also convertibles and station wagons. As previously mentioned, some are in better condition than others, but none of these cars will be road-worthy without a bit of work.
But the list of Chevys goes beyond these 1959-1960 examples. Randy also has 1961-to-1963 Impalas, 1964-1967 Chevelles, and a pair of 1953 Bel Airs. If you're not a fan of 1959 and 1960 El Caminos, you'll also find coupe utility models built from 1962 to 1966.
If you're into muscle cars, the stash includes 10 first-generation Ford Mustangs and a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. I also spotted a few 1930s Ford coupes on the list, as well as a Woody wagon. Pontiac fans will be able to bid on 1950 Chieftain and Star Chief models, as well as a 1959 Catalina and at least three 1960 Bonnevilles.
If you're hunting for rarer vehicles, the lot includes a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, a 1959 Ford Fairlane, and a 1966 Mercury Cyclone Indy Pace Car.
The entire list is obviously too long to mention here, but you can check it out on VanDerBrink Auctions' website. The auction is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, with a preview day on October 14. The event will also include online bidding, so you don't necessarily have to be there to pick a project car.