First MagnaFlow xMOD Exhaust Swap on a 2023 Nissan Z Proto Could Be a Little Louder

The return of the Nissan Z was received with a lot of excitement, perhaps even more than the Toyota Supra or the legendary 86, especially by JDM folk in America. It was the star of this year’s New York International Auto Show, and the first units are already trickling into the United States. Thomas Hunt of the TJ Hunt YouTube channel (a lucky few) recently took delivery of his 2023 Nissan Z Proto flagship model.

8 photos