Collector Passed: 1963 Pontiac Catalina Saved After 30 Years, Unexpected Condition

The production of the Catalina was on the rise in the early ‘60s, with Pontiac’s strategy of focusing on hefty V8s apparently working like a charm.
For example, the company produced just a little over 113,000 units in 1961, but the production nearly doubled a year later to close to 205,000 cars. The growth continued in 1963 with a total output of 234,500 Catalinas before eventually peaking at 257,000 cars in 1964.
Someone on Craigslist says they have a 1963 two-door coupe that has long been a part of a collector’s lineup. The man, however, passed, so her wife is now giving up on some of the cars, including this Catalina.
The vehicle has been sitting for 30 days, we’re being told, and the seller claims it didn’t require too much work to start. The engine sounds good, it seems, but of course, you should still inspect everything in person to determine the current condition of the car more accurately.
On the other hand, this 1963 Pontiac Catalina sounds like a dream come true, especially given it’s still running after all these years. Unfortunately, very little information has been shared on the engine, and the seller says they “believe it’s a V8.” Furthermore, the odometer shows just a little over 16,000 miles (close to 26,000 km), and if this is indeed the original mileage, then this Catalina is indeed one of the most impressive Pontiac finds in a very long time.
The overall condition seems solid, with only a few spots of occasional rust. Everything is original, and this obviously makes the car even more desirable.
Restoring it shouldn’t be too difficult, but the lack of a title could make some people walk away. However, if you’re ready to spend $7,000 on a project, this mesmerizing 1963 Pontiac Catalina that’s been part of a collection for such a long time is ready for a second life.
