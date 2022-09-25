The First Pontiac Race Car Ever Built Pops Up for Sale, Costs a Fortune

When it comes to race-spec Pontiacs, we usually think about NASCAR and drag-spec vehicles from the 1950s and 1960s. The Catalina Super Duty is perhaps the most iconic. But the company's motorsport history began much earlier than that.
How early, you ask? Well, the first Pontiac race car was born in 1926, the very year when the brand itself was founded. The bare-bones, white speedster you're looking at is that car, but there's a catch: it wasn't actually made by Pontiac.
This rig started life as a regular Pontiac Six. The brand's first-ever model, it was a more affordable version of the Oakland Six. Originally sold by McRorie-Sautter, a New York dealer, as a two-door sedan, the Pontiac spent only a short time with its first owner when a fire destroyed its interior.
The dealership bought back the damaged vehicle and sent it to Willoughby Coachworks, where it was re-bodied into a two-seat speedster. Along with the new body, the dealership also changed the vehicle's purpose. Instead of putting it up for sale in its showroom, McRorie-Sautter entered the Six in the 1926 Sherrill New York hill climb.
And not only it won first place in its class, but it also scored a third-place finish in the unlimited displacement category. Thus it became the first-ever Pontiac race car, as well as the first Poncho to win an event.
Following the race, the dealership displayed the trophies in its showroom and ran an ad in the local newspaper to encourage people to consider a new Pontiac. Needless to say, it probably was the first "win on Sunday, sell on Monday" ad by a Pontiac dealer.
McRorie-Sautter continued to the campaign the Poncho that became known as the Hill Climb Speedster until 1932. It was then put in storage where it remained until 1983 when the dealership was closed. The Pontiac was given to a family friend and spent more than a decade in neglect.
Purchased by the seller in 1997, the car was restored to its race-spec glory with help from the McRorie family, which provided information and photos from the era. Following its restoration, the Pontiac won a couple of awards and was showcased at numerous Concours d'Elegance events.
Come 2022 and this historically important Poncho is looking for a new home with a bill of sale and 22,550 miles (36,210 km) on the odometer. It's still powered by its original 187-cubic-inch (3.1-liter) straight-six engine and three-speed manual transmission and needless to say, it looks perfect from every angle.
But it's not exactly affordable. Sold through Classic Auto Mall, the owner wants a whopping $290,000 to part ways with it. That's as much as a modern Ferrari or McLaren and it may seem like a lot for a really old Pontiac, but this car is not only unique, it's also a fully documented racer. Is that enough to justify a sticker that comes close to $300,000?
