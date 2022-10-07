1953 Pontiac Chieftain Hearse Comes Out of the Barn Just in Time for Halloween

Introduced in 1949 as a replacement for the Torpedo, the Pontiac Chieftain remained in dealerships until 1958, when the Catalina became a stand-alone model.
But even though it's a good-looking classic and it shared underpinnings with the more iconic Chevrolet Tri-Five from 1955 to 1957, the Chieftain is nowhere near as iconic as its successor. But I bet more people heard about the Chieftain than Barnette & Co., the company that built this hearse.
Established by Guy Barnette, it was one of four coachbuilding companies that flourished in the Memphis area from the 1940s to 1960s. Claiming to offer "custom-made quality at assembly line cost," Barnette & Co. specialized in Pontiac and Chevrolet professional car conversions from 1947 through 1955. In short, it built ambulances and hearses using sedan delivery body styles as a base.
While common at the time, these conversions are hard to find nowadays. Because once decommissioned, ambulances and hearses get scrapped or end up abandoned in backyards. But there's still a bit of good news if you're a weirdo that's into hearses like I am. From time to time, some of these rare gems come out of long-term storage still in one piece. This 1953 Pontiac Chieftain is one of those cars.
Based on the four-door wagon version of the first-gen Chieftain, which was sold as the Special Station Wagon, this conversion appears to sport extensive modifications. Because it's not just the roof that sets it apart from the regular wagon. It also has a longer wheelbase, which was a pretty common modification back in the day.
What's more, this hauler is finished in blue, which is an unusual color for a hearse. Unfortunately, there's no info as to whether it was repainted or simply commissioned in this hue, but it definitely stands out in a sea of black hearses.
So what's the story on this rare Chieftain? Well, the ad doesn't provide a lot of info, but it does say that the Poncho spent "25 years or more" in storage. So it's likely that it was still in service in the 1990s, but the important thing here is that the hearse is still in one piece.
Yes, it's a bit rusty and the interior needs a good cleaning to become usable, but it seems to be complete as far as trim and equipment go. And that's a rare feat for any 1950s Pontiac, let alone a car operated by a funeral home.
The engine appears to be an inline-eight, which Pontiac offered on the Chieftain in 1953. A 239-cubic-inch (3.9-liter) inline-six good for 115 horsepower was standard that year, but the options list included a 286-cubic-inch (4.4-liter) L-head eight-cylinder rated at up to 122 horses.
While it's very possible to be the original, numbers-matching unit, the mill no longer runs. And given the extensive time it spent in storage, it will need a lot of work and a few new parts to come back to life. But even so, it's definitely worth restoring if you're into hearses (as long as you repaint it black, that is!). Aside from the somewhat festive color, this Chieftain came out of storage just in time for Halloween.
Auctioned off by eBay seller "waynelhc," the Chieftain is located in Roscoe, Illinois. Bidding has reached $8,825 with almost three days to go and there's no reserve. For reference, 1953 Chieftains in Excellent condition usually fetch more than $25,000 at public auctions.
