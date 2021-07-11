4 1962 Pontiac Bonneville Hearse Is One of Only 10 Built

Ford Falcon Hearse Would Give Your Spirit of Ecstasy a Comfy Last Ride

Every once in a while, we stumble upon a ride that we believe to be suitable for a petrolhead. However, that’s not quite the case here, because if we were to give credit to the vendor, then this old Ford Falcon turned into a hearse would be the perfect family car. 23 photos



The latter part probably refers to the



Power is supplied by a 4.0-liter six-cylinder gasoline engine, hooked up to a four-speed automatic transmission. The modded Ford Falcon has 15-inch alloy wheels, ABS brakes, two front airbags, power steering, electrically adjustable side mirrors, remote central locking, and power windows.



If you somehow missed it, which we doubt, the front end has been converted to look like a



Interested parties would want to know the mileage, which is 63,000 km (39,146 miles), according to the ad, and the asking price, set at AU$20,000, or US$14,880 at today’s exchange rates.



Now, if you were on the lookout for a new used hearse, would this old We kid you not, that’s what the video attached to the Autotrader ad states, adding that it has great fuel economy and a very reliable engine. Moreover, the white exterior “creates a very stylish car”, that has “all the features you could dream” of, such as “air conditioning and more”.The latter part probably refers to the extended wheelbase that has opened up tons of room inside for hauling… well, you know what. Since this is such a long vehicle, besides the driver and front passenger, six other people can jump in the back on the two benches, complete with seatbelts, separated from the rest of the car by two partition walls.Power is supplied by a 4.0-liter six-cylinder gasoline engine, hooked up to a four-speed automatic transmission. The modded Ford Falcon has 15-inch alloy wheels,brakes, two front airbags, power steering, electrically adjustable side mirrors, remote central locking, and power windows.If you somehow missed it, which we doubt, the front end has been converted to look like a Rolls-Royce , with the typical shiny grille that appears to feature an ornament similar (or is it identical?) to the famous Spirit of Ecstasy.Interested parties would want to know the mileage, which is 63,000 km (39,146 miles), according to the ad, and the asking price, set at AU$20,000, or US$14,880 at today’s exchange rates.Now, if you were on the lookout for a new used hearse, would this old Ford Falcon cut it?