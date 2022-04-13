1953 Pontiac Chieftain Was Left to Rot for 51 Years, Straight-8 Still Lives

More on this:

1 Bizarre 1953 Chevrolet Pontiac With Two Front Ends Will Leave You Confused

2 1955 Pontiac Gets Saved From Rusting Away in a Field by a Family Who Restomods It

3 1956 Pontiac Chieftain Aluminum Camper Is Unique and Mysterious at the Same Time

4 Barn-Found 1953 Pontiac Chieftain Goes Plum Crazy Purple, It's Ready for a New Life

5 Abandoned 1958 Pontiac Chieftain Has Been Sitting for 40 Years, Engine Refuses to Die