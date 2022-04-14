Meet Campula, a Cadillac Hearse Turned Into a Spooky Camper for Two

RVs come in all shapes and sizes in order to fit each individual's preferences. There are luxury motorhomes that offer a taste of the true glamping lifestyle, rugged caravans that allow travelers to venture off the beaten path, and some truly out-of-the-ordinary campers that would make you die to go camping.
Meet the Campula, a creepy camper featured in the latest episode of Ridiculous Rides from Barcroft Cars. This RV, based on an original Cadillac hearse, was put together by brothers Christopher and Michael from Illinois. Christopher told the guys from Barcroft Cars in an interview that Campula started its life as his tattoo vehicle.
But his brother Michael proposed that he convert the car into a vehicle that would better fit his personality. Since Christopher has always loved horror movies, the idea seemed to catch on, and the spooky camper began to take shape.
The unique RV was inspired by the popular '60s show "The Munsters." In one of the episodes, Grandpa Munster built a drag strip car from a fiberglass coffin and named it Dragula. So it's pretty obvious how Campula got its name.
But building it wasn't as easy. Michael says that one of the challenges was to raise the roof in order to create space. They wanted to keep the hearse look and make a motorhome that could comfortably fit two people. And they successfully did it.
The inside has the same creepy vibe as the outside – but it looks surprisingly spacious and comfortable. To the rear door is attached the "kitchen," which includes a sink. That's a neat feature that allows them to use it both inside and outside.
There's also a TV and a sofa that can be converted into a bed. Above the lounge area are some storage spaces and a refrigerator. It even has an electric fireplace and a solar panel. Take a look at the clip down below to see what this unique camper is all about.
But his brother Michael proposed that he convert the car into a vehicle that would better fit his personality. Since Christopher has always loved horror movies, the idea seemed to catch on, and the spooky camper began to take shape.
The unique RV was inspired by the popular '60s show "The Munsters." In one of the episodes, Grandpa Munster built a drag strip car from a fiberglass coffin and named it Dragula. So it's pretty obvious how Campula got its name.
But building it wasn't as easy. Michael says that one of the challenges was to raise the roof in order to create space. They wanted to keep the hearse look and make a motorhome that could comfortably fit two people. And they successfully did it.
The inside has the same creepy vibe as the outside – but it looks surprisingly spacious and comfortable. To the rear door is attached the "kitchen," which includes a sink. That's a neat feature that allows them to use it both inside and outside.
There's also a TV and a sofa that can be converted into a bed. Above the lounge area are some storage spaces and a refrigerator. It even has an electric fireplace and a solar panel. Take a look at the clip down below to see what this unique camper is all about.