Liberty Walk BMW i8 Has a Dark Soul and a Green Heart, Deserves a Double Scoop of Love

Assembly of the BMW i8 ended a little over two years ago, with almost 20,500 units made, apparently. But do you think anyone gives a flying hoot that it is no longer in production? Nope, not when it comes to true enthusiasts anyway, and certain tuning companies, like Liberty Walk.
Why mention the Japanese tuner? That’s an easy one, as they were behind this build, which looks like it deserves its 15 minutes of fame. It’s hard to talk about a blacked-out machine without referring to the Dark Knight, so we’ll try – and we failed.
Anyway, back to the BMW i8 in question, which has had its pictures taken recently somewhere in the Land of the Rising Sun, supposedly, and some of them were shared by the tuner’s founder on social media a few hours ago. It’s the typical Liberty Walk project, featuring all the bells and whistles that they’re known for, and we’ve got to admit that the add-ons do fit the car’s design like a glove.
Starting up front, there are a few inserts in the bumper and an apron. The side skirts are bigger, and bolt-on fender flares can be seen too. The diffuser is also new, and so is that oversized wing attached to its tail. It rides on concave wheels, with a V-spoke design, which were wrapped in Advan tires with white branding. Last but not least, it sits much closer to the asphalt courtesy of the reworked suspension, which is likely adjustable.
We know we said ‘last but not least,’ but we cannot end it here, because we have only briefly mentioned the murdered-out looks. Everything has a black finish (unless it’s a wrap), and the electrified vehicle’s body is adorned by a few decals. We would’ve given it privacy windows all around before calling it a day, but hey, that’s just us. So, does this i8 tickle your taste buds?
Anyway, back to the BMW i8 in question, which has had its pictures taken recently somewhere in the Land of the Rising Sun, supposedly, and some of them were shared by the tuner’s founder on social media a few hours ago. It’s the typical Liberty Walk project, featuring all the bells and whistles that they’re known for, and we’ve got to admit that the add-ons do fit the car’s design like a glove.
Starting up front, there are a few inserts in the bumper and an apron. The side skirts are bigger, and bolt-on fender flares can be seen too. The diffuser is also new, and so is that oversized wing attached to its tail. It rides on concave wheels, with a V-spoke design, which were wrapped in Advan tires with white branding. Last but not least, it sits much closer to the asphalt courtesy of the reworked suspension, which is likely adjustable.
We know we said ‘last but not least,’ but we cannot end it here, because we have only briefly mentioned the murdered-out looks. Everything has a black finish (unless it’s a wrap), and the electrified vehicle’s body is adorned by a few decals. We would’ve given it privacy windows all around before calling it a day, but hey, that’s just us. So, does this i8 tickle your taste buds?