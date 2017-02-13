Kato Wataru's Mazda RX-3 Has Classic Liberty Walk Kit

Kato-san often says that everybody has something special to them; and it doesn't necessarily have to be expensive, just personal. While the famous tuning company he founded customizes some of the fastest supercars on the planet, his private garage is filled with Japanese classics.





Sitting alongside it at the Tokyo Auto Salon was the first ever Liberty Walk Ferrari 488 GTB, a real attention grabber. But I'd still pick the RX-3, a car that's nearly impossible to find with the perfect kind of customization. Sure, what they've done will anger the purists, but you can't make a masterpiece without breaking the rules. Some of them are in original condition, while others have been extensively modified in the typical LW Performance style. This Mazda RX-3 is one such creature, and it's one of the coolest cars I've ever seen. It's rare, has an interesting history behind it and is owned by somebody famous that's not a rapper or playboy.For starters, the livery is in yellow and green, matching that of the McLaren 650S we showed you a couple of weeks ago, which in turn is inspired by the P1 GTR race car.The Savanna sports a lowered stance with solid rubber and some gnarly body bits. At the front, the chin extends out like a razor-shaped goatee ready to chop off grass at the side of the track.Its fender flares have a much simpler design than today's LW kits. They just look like barrels, stretching out half a foot on each side of the car. With a yellow roll cage sticking out like a sore thumb, I bet you the race car look isn't just for show.This is no rat rod, though. Every detail has been approached with the same attention you see in classic car restorations. This includes a crisp, chromed out bridge-ported 12A rotary engine that provides 200 horsepower.Sitting alongside it at the Tokyo Auto Salon was the first ever Liberty Walk Ferrari 488 GTB, a real attention grabber. But I'd still pick the RX-3, a car that's nearly impossible to find with the perfect kind of customization. Sure, what they've done will anger the purists, but you can't make a masterpiece without breaking the rules.