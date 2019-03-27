autoevolution

Liberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-Rider

27 Mar 2019, 21:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
This car popped up on our radar about a month ago. Unfortunately, we couldn't trace it based on just one random photo. But we can now confirm that the Liberty Walk 3 Series Touring is real, and we think it looks spectacular.
13 photos
Liberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-RiderLiberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-RiderLiberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-RiderLiberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-RiderLiberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-RiderLiberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-RiderLiberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-RiderLiberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-RiderLiberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-RiderLiberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-RiderLiberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-RiderLiberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-Rider
As far as we know, this is the only model of its kind in the world. There was a Liberty Walk version of the F30 3 Series sedan (might be more), but the only Touring was based on the older E91 BMW generation. Considering the F31 wagon is going to be replaced soon, we feel a touch nostalgic.

Regardless, no BMW fan will ever dismiss the design of the F31. It's got an iconic front end and stellar taillights. It's not even that bad in the practicality department.

All the images we found go back to one @wagon_tw on Instagram. Although the 3 Series has two color schemes and multiple stages of tune, we still think it's one car that has seen a lot of love.

Besides the obvious body kit, which is the focus of our article, there are many other cool features. The M3 look is achieved through a new front bumper and quad exhaust tips via an Armytrix exhaust system. That alone makes this one of the coolest F31 models in the world.

However, it also features a roof box with bespoke mounts for that deep look. A new chin spoiler dwarfs those that are fitted as standard to an M3. And then there's the Liberty Walk package.

This flares out over the existing bodywork and emphasizes the lowered stance, which is achieved through air ride suspension. Viewed from the back, the 3 Series still shows a lot of tire. Sexy!

By the way, the car has gone through a lot of wheel changes. We've spotted sets from BBS and Radi8, but maybe the alloy specialists among you can identify everything else.
Liberty Walk BMW 3 Series Liberty Walk BMW 3 Series F31 BMW 3 Series Touring pic of the day
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 