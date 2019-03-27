Liberty Walk F31 BMW 3 Series Wagon Is a Cool Low-Rider

This car popped up on our radar about a month ago. Unfortunately, we couldn't trace it based on just one random photo. But we can now confirm that the Liberty Walk 3 Series Touring is real, and we think it looks spectacular.

Regardless, no BMW fan will ever dismiss the design of the F31. It's got an iconic front end and stellar taillights. It's not even that bad in the practicality department.



All the images we found go back to one



Besides the obvious body kit, which is the focus of our article, there are many other cool features. The M3 look is achieved through a new front bumper and quad exhaust tips via an Armytrix exhaust system. That alone makes this one of the coolest F31 models in the world.



However, it also features a roof box with bespoke mounts for that deep look. A new chin spoiler dwarfs those that are fitted as standard to an M3. And then there's the Liberty Walk package.



This flares out over the existing bodywork and emphasizes the lowered stance, which is achieved through air ride suspension. Viewed from the back, the 3 Series still shows a lot of tire. Sexy!



