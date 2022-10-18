The Ineos Grenadier Finally Begins Production

Ineos kicked off R&D for the Grenadier back in 2017. Five years later, the London-based multinational company is much obliged to present us with the first series-production models of the Defender-inspired utility vehicle.
“This is a landmark moment for Ineos Automotive as a vehicle manufacturer,” said Ineos Automotive commercial director Mark Tennant. “To get to this point is a testament to the resilience and hard work of the entire Ineos Automotive team, our development partners, and suppliers – for which we thank them all as we now look forward to our first customer deliveries.”
Manufactured in Hambach at smart’s former assembly complex. The Grenadier is backed up by more than 200 sales and service locations worldwide. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin this December.
A serious off-road machine based on a ladder chassis with beam axles, the Grenadier features progressive-rate coil springs fore and aft, six-cylinder turbo gasoline and turbo diesel powerplants, and the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic we all know and love from BMW and many other carmakers. The powerplants in question are BMW's B58 straight-six turbo gasser and B57 turbo diesel, both of them 3.0 liters with aluminum-alloy blocks and heads.
Two styles are currently available to order, namely the two-seat Utility Wagon and five-seat Station Wagon. Priced at £49,000 and £52,000 in the United Kingdom, the Grenadier is offered exclusively with five seats in the United States. Unfortunately for prospective customers, pricing for this part of the world isn’t available at press time. The aforementioned starting prices for the UK convert to $55,460 and $58,860 at current exchange rates.
Ineos also lists a double-cab pickup, which is due to arrive sometime in 2023 as a 2024 model. A three-row version with seating for seven of the Station Wagon is under consideration, but only time will tell if this family-oriented configuration of the no-nonsense overlander comes to fruition.
Manufactured in Hambach at smart’s former assembly complex. The Grenadier is backed up by more than 200 sales and service locations worldwide. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin this December.
A serious off-road machine based on a ladder chassis with beam axles, the Grenadier features progressive-rate coil springs fore and aft, six-cylinder turbo gasoline and turbo diesel powerplants, and the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic we all know and love from BMW and many other carmakers. The powerplants in question are BMW's B58 straight-six turbo gasser and B57 turbo diesel, both of them 3.0 liters with aluminum-alloy blocks and heads.
Two styles are currently available to order, namely the two-seat Utility Wagon and five-seat Station Wagon. Priced at £49,000 and £52,000 in the United Kingdom, the Grenadier is offered exclusively with five seats in the United States. Unfortunately for prospective customers, pricing for this part of the world isn’t available at press time. The aforementioned starting prices for the UK convert to $55,460 and $58,860 at current exchange rates.
Ineos also lists a double-cab pickup, which is due to arrive sometime in 2023 as a 2024 model. A three-row version with seating for seven of the Station Wagon is under consideration, but only time will tell if this family-oriented configuration of the no-nonsense overlander comes to fruition.