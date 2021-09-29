New Ineos Grenadier Rugged 4x4 Coming to a Global Dealership Near You in 2022

Having uncovered the new Grenadier, Ineos is now getting ready to make it available to as many customers as possible all over the world. To do so, they have signed agreements with retail and aftersales partners globally, and will establish up to 200 sales and service points.
The company claims that “most customers will never be further than 50 km (30 miles) away from an Ineos-accredited workshop”. Additionally, owners will have access to more than 10,000 Bosch Car Service outlets in 150 countries. Spare parts will be shipped to major markets within a 24-hour window too.
“If preferred, customers in our main markets will be able to buy their Grenadier online, including organizing vehicle finance and handling any part exchanges,” said Commercial Director, Mark Tennant. “But we fully accept that most will want to try before they buy, for which having an extensive network on the ground is essential.”
Reservations for the all-new Grenadier, which aims to build on the success of the previous-gen Land Rover Defender, will kick off online on September 30. The 75,000 people who have expressed their interest in the vehicle will be able to reserve a build slot before everyone else for an exclusive two-week period. Subsequently, from October 14, the online reservations will open for everyone else. Pricing is estimated to kick off at around £48,000 ($65,320) in the UK.
If everything goes as planned, then Ineos will start shipping the new Grenadier in July 2022. Depending on the market, the off-roader will launch with six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, made by BMW and tuned by Ineos themselves, hooked up to eight-speed automatic transmissions and four-wheel drive.
The Grenadier will feature a standard mechanical center differential, while the locking function functionality will be optional, next to other items that have yet to be detailed. We do know, however, that it will get a 12.3-inch infotainment system inside, BMW-like gear selector, two-spoke steering wheel, manual handbrake lever, and a chunky center console that houses a plethora of physical buttons.
