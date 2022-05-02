2023 Ineos Grenadier Is Cheaper Than the Land Rover Defender

The classic Defender may be dead, with Land Rover appealing to off-roading enthusiasts with a new generation since 2019, but its soul lives on in the 2023 Ineos Grenadier.
Set to launch in the United Kingdom on May 18, the rugged 4x4 will be offered in two body styles, the Utility Wagon and Station Wagon, and will be more affordable than the new Land Rover Defender.
The Utility version will kick off at £49,000 (equal to $61,590), the five-seater will become available from £52,000 ($65,360) in the base flavor and £59,000 ($74,160) in the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster Editions. By comparison, Land Rover is offering the Defender 90 from £57,695 ($72,520) on-the-road, and the Defender 110 from £58,700 ($73,785) locally.
Two engines are available for the 2023 Ineos Grenadier, both of them sourced from BMW and mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive. The turbocharged gasoline unit is rated at 286 ps (282 hp / 210 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, and the bi-turbo diesel develops 249 ps (245 hp / 183 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft).
A load space of up to 2,035 liters (71.9 cu-ft) is available in the Station Wagon, with the rear seats folded down or 1,152 liters (40.7 cu-ft) behind the rear seats. The Utility Wagon boasts 1,255 liters (44.3 cu-ft) behind the cargo barrier in the five-seater configuration, and the two-seater can accommodate a standard euro pallet, with its 2,088-liter (73.7-cu-ft) capacity. Recovery is assured by the 5.5-ton (12,125-lb) winching power, and the vehicle has a 3.5-ton (7,716-lb) braked towing capacity.
Setting the Trialmaster apart from the rest of the range is its “extreme off-roading” capability. The company says that it features stuff such as the front and rear diff locks, BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires, raised air intake, auxiliary battery, and so on. The Fieldmaster, on the other hand, has a few convenience items and includes heated side mirrors, puddle lamps, reversing camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, Safari Windows, extra USB ports, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and many others.
The first units of the 2023 Ineos Grenadier are expected to start arriving in the United States later this year. Pricing for this market will be announced in due course.
The Utility version will kick off at £49,000 (equal to $61,590), the five-seater will become available from £52,000 ($65,360) in the base flavor and £59,000 ($74,160) in the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster Editions. By comparison, Land Rover is offering the Defender 90 from £57,695 ($72,520) on-the-road, and the Defender 110 from £58,700 ($73,785) locally.
Two engines are available for the 2023 Ineos Grenadier, both of them sourced from BMW and mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive. The turbocharged gasoline unit is rated at 286 ps (282 hp / 210 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, and the bi-turbo diesel develops 249 ps (245 hp / 183 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft).
A load space of up to 2,035 liters (71.9 cu-ft) is available in the Station Wagon, with the rear seats folded down or 1,152 liters (40.7 cu-ft) behind the rear seats. The Utility Wagon boasts 1,255 liters (44.3 cu-ft) behind the cargo barrier in the five-seater configuration, and the two-seater can accommodate a standard euro pallet, with its 2,088-liter (73.7-cu-ft) capacity. Recovery is assured by the 5.5-ton (12,125-lb) winching power, and the vehicle has a 3.5-ton (7,716-lb) braked towing capacity.
Setting the Trialmaster apart from the rest of the range is its “extreme off-roading” capability. The company says that it features stuff such as the front and rear diff locks, BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires, raised air intake, auxiliary battery, and so on. The Fieldmaster, on the other hand, has a few convenience items and includes heated side mirrors, puddle lamps, reversing camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, Safari Windows, extra USB ports, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and many others.
The first units of the 2023 Ineos Grenadier are expected to start arriving in the United States later this year. Pricing for this market will be announced in due course.