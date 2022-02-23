The Ineos Grenadier Is a Capable, Purposeful Off-Roader, Reminiscent of the Defender

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a chemical company owner, and a die-hard off-road enthusiast, had an idea hundreds and thousands of the original Land Rover Defender lovers had, but never executed. He wanted to revive the ‘old faithful’ Defender. What happened next was a series of events that led to the Ineos Grenadier. A ‘super’ reincarnation of a dusted off-road legend.
Mat Watson of Carwow took this rugged reincarnation off-road to determine if it is can fill the gap left by the original Defender.
It’s easy to understand why Jaguar Land Rover is salty about the Ineos Grenadier. The Land Rover Defender isn’t just another classic in automotive history. It’s the ultimate cruiser, conqueror, navigator, and a hallmark when it comes to ‘the road less traveled.’ The Land Rover Defender is the automotive version of Christopher Columbus. Making a replica is like robbing it of its history.
However, while the Ineos Grenadier looks a lot like the old Land Rover, from its square-cut design, rounded headlights, rugged bumper, and iconic stepped-up bumper, it certainly isn’t the old crusader by heart.
The Ineos Grenadier gets its power from a BMW straight-six diesel and petrol and runs on an 8-speed ZF transmission.
The diesel is a 3-liter straight-six making 249 HP and 550 Nm of torque, while the petrol is a turbocharged 3-liter straight-six producing 248 HP and 450 Nm of torque.
It’s a lot like the old generation Land Rover on the inside. The only difference is it’s a lot roomier, with modern touches and fixes. The commercial version starts at $65,270, while the regular passenger variant starts at $72,069.
Behind the wheel, the INEOS Grenadier is a capable off-roader. It comes with three differentials, a central locking differential, and two electronic differentials for the front and rear.
Watson’s off-road tests for traction, off-roading, and chassis articulation prove the Ineos Grenadier is a rugged, ultra-capable off-roader, refined to modern standards. It indeed resembles the old Land Rover but is a different animal off-road altogether.
