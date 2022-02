The Ineos Grenadier Is a Capable, Purposeful Off-Roader, Reminiscent of the Defender

HP

Mat Watson of Carwow took this rugged reincarnation off-road to determine if it is can fill the gap left by the original Defender.It’s easy to understand why Jaguar Land Rover is salty about the Ineos Grenadier . The Land Rover Defender isn’t just another classic in automotive history. It’s the ultimate cruiser, conqueror, navigator, and a hallmark when it comes to ‘the road less traveled.’ The Land Rover Defender is the automotive version of Christopher Columbus. Making a replica is like robbing it of its history.However, while the Ineos Grenadier looks a lot like the old Land Rover, from its square-cut design, rounded headlights, rugged bumper, and iconic stepped-up bumper, it certainly isn’t the old crusader by heart.The Ineos Grenadier gets its power from a BMW straight-six diesel and petrol and runs on an 8-speed ZF transmission.The diesel is a 3-liter straight-six making 249and 550 Nm of torque, while the petrol is a turbocharged 3-liter straight-six producing 248 HP and 450 Nm of torque.It’s a lot like the old generation Land Rover on the inside. The only difference is it’s a lot roomier, with modern touches and fixes. The commercial version starts at $65,270, while the regular passenger variant starts at $72,069.Behind the wheel, the INEOS Grenadier is a capable off-roader. It comes with three differentials, a central locking differential, and two electronic differentials for the front and rear.Watson’s off-road tests for traction, off-roading, and chassis articulation prove the Ineos Grenadier is a rugged, ultra-capable off-roader, refined to modern standards. It indeed resembles the old Land Rover but is a different animal off-road altogether.