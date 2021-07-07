INEOS Grenadier Interior Revealed, Looks Like BMW Had a Baby With an Old Stereo

We finally know what the cabin of the INEOS Grenadier looks like, and we must admit, it’s quite a sight. It features an interesting combination of retro-styled surfaces and modern-day conveniences, like the 12.3-inch touchscreen display and the BMW-like dial, but more on that later.
According to the company’s head of design, Toby Ecuyer, the goal as far as the dashboard is concerned was to create something practical that wouldn’t cause the driver to become distracted while looking for certain functions.
“When we started thinking about the Grenadier’s interior, we looked carefully at modern aircraft, boats and even tractors for inspiration, where switches are sited for optimal function, regular controls are close to hand, auxiliary ones are further away,” said Ecuyer. “You can see the same approach in the Grenadier: the layout is functional and logical, designed with ease of use in mind. It has everything you need and nothing you don’t.”
All the switches and dials on the center and overhead consoles are widely spaced and labelled very clearly, to the point where it almost looks like an old hi-fi stereo system. If you’re an audiophile, you might even enjoy the layout.
The rest of the dashboard has a very simple design, yet still manages to offer a modern 12.3-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. You can also operate the infotainment system via an iDrive-like rotary dial, in front of which sits a BMW-sourced gear selector.
In terms of materials, the Grenadier comes standard with drain plugs in the rubber flooring and wipe-down upholstery, to go with the water-resistant anti-stain Recaro seats. Buyers that don’t plan on taking this vehicle off-road can opt instead for carpets and leather upholstery. As for other highlights, we count the dry storage box under the rear seat, a lockable central console box and secure side-mounted storage in the rear load area.
Currently, there are 130 second-phase Grenadier prototypes undergoing testing around the world, their next stop being the dunes of Morocco. Reservations for the INEOS Grenadier open this October and first deliveries are expected to commence in July of 2022.
