Critical Android Auto Fix Confirmed, Music Problems Should Be Gone

If you’ve been using Android Auto for more than a month or two, you probably know that occasional glitches show up completely out of nowhere, even on configurations that seem to be working just fine.
The bad news is that fixes typically take a while to land, and when they do, not everybody seems to be provided with the same refined experience.
The living proof in this regard is a glitch cutting out causing music that was reported no less than two years ago when some Android Auto users discovered that listening to their favorite songs in the car was quite a challenge.
That was pretty much because of all kinds of music skipping problems that impacted the likes of Spotify on high-end devices like Samsung’s flagships and even the Google Pixel. The whole thing happened mostly on Nissan cars, and despite various fixes that have been thoroughly tested by the community, no full workaround has ever been discovered.
Last year, Nissan issued a software update for certain 2019 and 2020 models, including the Altima and Murano, that resolved the problem. However, as many owners discovered, getting this new version was quite a challenge, especially because some dealerships were not aware of its existence.
And given the new head unit firmware update was only aimed at some models, it goes without saying the issue has remained unfixed for most people.
Today, however, a member of the Android Auto team confirmed that “the Nissan team has addressed a fix for this issue,” explaining that the new software update should be downloaded from the carmaker’s servers and then installed automatically.
Of course, this is only the case of cars that come with support for OTA updates, so everybody is recommended to get in touch with the dealership and schedule an appointment for a software update.
Once installed, the new firmware version should fix the music skipping problem, though we’re still waiting for confirmation from Nissan owners to see if this is indeed happening.
