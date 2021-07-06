Using Google Maps on Android Auto Quite a Struggle Due to Laborious Error

Using Android Auto with voice commands isn’t only the recommended way to interact with the app; it's also a very common input method because it no longer requires you to look at the screen and therefore helps reduce the distraction behind the wheel.
So, in essence, the support for voice commands plays a key role in the overall experience with Android Auto, though as many users learned the hard way, there’s still plenty of room for improvements when it comes to reliability and stability.
One recent problem discovered by users on Android Auto concerns how they set up navigation on Android Auto, as turning to a voice command for configuring a certain address in Google Maps leads to an error one can hardly avoid.
More specifically, users claim that whenever they use the “navigate to” command on Android Auto, Google Assistant does nothing or says that it’s “not sure how to help with this.”
What’s even more awkward is that Google has already released fixes for this particular behavior. The company explained in May this year that updating the Google app and Android Auto to the latest versions should fix the whole thing.
But more recent reports indicate the problem either isn’t gone or has returned in one of the latest Android Auto or Google app updates. Users confirm they're no longer capable of setting up a destination in Google Maps or a different navigation app using a voice command starting mid-June.
Of course, no workaround is known to exist, though one thing that’s worth trying is actually to downgrade both Android Auto and Google apps to a version released before mid-June to see if this makes any difference. If it does, then a recent update is indeed the culprit, though Google is once again the one that should bring the experience back to normal.
