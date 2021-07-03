5 Google Maps Is the Best Android Auto Navigation App, Period

2 Google Announces Critical Fix for Android Auto, Causes So Much Confusion

1 Android Automotive Hacked to Run Outside Cars, Could Replace Android Auto

More on this:

Major Android Auto Fix Finally Starts Rolling Out

Using Android Auto is somethings such a big struggle, even when the phone that’s powering the whole thing is a high-end model like Google’s own Pixels or Samsung Galaxy S devices. 6 photos



The Galaxy S21 is a high-end product, there’s no doubt about it, but when it comes to Android Auto, it’s hitting just the same problems as all the other Android devices out there.



One more prevalent bug that Galaxy S21 owners have been struggling with is a crash very often happening when unlocking the device. After months of investigation, however, Google and Samsung finally managed to figure out what went wrong, and a few weeks ago, they finally



And today, this fix is rolling out to



Needless to say, it’ll take a while for everybody to receive this fix, but once it’s available, it should finally bring things back to normal as far as Android Auto is concerned. The patch comes as part of the July 2021 monthly update and is already available for a number of devices, such as the Galaxy S21 in certain European regions.



The rollout has already started and is likely to expand to more regions in the coming days, so it shouldn’t take too long before the update becomes available for everybody.



In the meantime, owners of other phones, including Google Pixels, also complain of similar problems on Android Auto, so it’ll be interesting to see if Samsung’s fix can somehow be ported to make its way to other devices through system updates. For now, however, it’s definitely good news to finally see one of the most widespread problems on Android Auto getting resolved. And the living proof is a glitch that’s been around in the world of Android Auto ever since January 2021, the month when Samsung rolled out its latest flagship which, in theory, is supposed to provide a top-notch experience from one end to another.The Galaxy S21 is a high-end product, there’s no doubt about it, but when it comes to Android Auto, it’s hitting just the same problems as all the other Android devices out there.One more prevalent bug that Galaxy S21 owners have been struggling with is a crash very often happening when unlocking the device. After months of investigation, however, Google and Samsung finally managed to figure out what went wrong, and a few weeks ago, they finally announced a fix And today, this fix is rolling out to Samsung devices.Needless to say, it’ll take a while for everybody to receive this fix, but once it’s available, it should finally bring things back to normal as far as Android Auto is concerned. The patch comes as part of the July 2021 monthly update and is already available for a number of devices, such as the Galaxy S21 in certain European regions.The rollout has already started and is likely to expand to more regions in the coming days, so it shouldn’t take too long before the update becomes available for everybody.In the meantime, owners of other phones, including Google Pixels, also complain of similar problems on Android Auto, so it’ll be interesting to see if Samsung’s fix can somehow be ported to make its way to other devices through system updates. For now, however, it’s definitely good news to finally see one of the most widespread problems on Android Auto getting resolved.