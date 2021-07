Complete 1967 Ford Mustang Found in a Barn Begs to Get Back on the Road

The 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor, for example, generated a little over 200 horsepower for MY 1967, while its 4-barrel sibling raised the power limit to nearly 230 horsepower. The Windsor HiPo version was obviously capable of providing a more thrilling ride with 275 horsepower, though the crème de la crème was the 390 (6.4-liter) FE V8 and its nearly 325 horsepower output.The Mustang fastback that we have here comes with a 289 under the hood, and the good news is the engine still starts and sounds good. At least, that’s what eBay seller vanbeasl claims, explaining they can also provide a video with the engine running to whoever may be interested in buying his Mustang.The car is an early MY 1967 Mustang , as it saw the daylight in January 1967 at the Kansas City assembly plant, and despite being listed as a “true barn find,” it’s still complete.Unfortunately, we’re not being provided with any details about the barn find tidbit, so we don’t know exactly where it’s been stored, though judging by the photos included in the ad, it’s pretty clear the conditions haven’t been exactly the best.This is because there’s plenty of rust on this Mustang , and the floors and the trunk both look like they’d require some serious patching, especially if what you’re planning is a full restoration.There’s also one mysterious bit about this Mustang. The odometer indicates 34,000 miles (nearly 55,000 km), but the owner says they can’t tell if this is the correct mileage or not. But if it is, then this Mustang makes for a pretty solid restoration candidate, especially for someone who wants to use it as a regular driver.The Mustang is currently listed on eBay with a fixed price, and whoever pays $22,000 can take it home.