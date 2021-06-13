4 This Video Shows How Painful Using Android Auto Can Become

Google Announces Highly Anticipated Fix for Android Auto

Galaxy S21 is Samsung’s latest and greatest Android phone, but as it turns out, this doesn’t necessarily make any difference in terms of stability and reliability as far as Android Auto is concerned. 1 photo



For example, one of the most widespread glitches encountered with the S21 Ultra causes Android Auto to crash when the screen is unlocked. And according to users who turned to Google’s



These include downgrading



But the good news is Samsung has been working on a fix for quite some time, and the South Koreans are now ready to ship it to users. Google itself confirmed that it reached out to Samsung to provide details about the glitch, and now the next operating system update should finally fix it once and for all.



In other words, the July monthly security update projected to ship to the Galaxy S21 in a few weeks should get Android Auto up and running for everybody using Samsung’s latest flagship.



“Thanks for all the reports. We informed the Samsung team and they have applied a fix on an upcoming upgrade as part of the regular July maintenance release to resolve this issue. Please keep checking for system updates on the device,” a member of the Android Auto team



