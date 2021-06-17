Mysterious Error Kills Off Android Auto After Only 10 Seconds

Is the 2022 Porsche GT3 Touring an Abomination or a Great Idea?

It’s never quiet in the Android Auto world, and this time the thing that’s making some buzz is a glitch that pretty much causes the application to shut down automatically after only a few seconds. 1 photo



Users posting in this



But the moment they switch to a new phone running Android 10 or 11, Android Auto just can’t stay connected for more than a few seconds.



“Recently I tested it with my Samsung S21 Ultra, and the issue is the same. Just for fun I reconnected my S7 to the head unit again, and that works just fine. So it really suggests that it is related to newer version of Android on the mobile device,” one user explains.



The generic workarounds don’t seem to be making much of a difference, so in case you’re thinking of downgrading Android Auto to an earlier release or switching to a new cable, that won’t help.



At this point, it’s not really clear what’s causing the error, especially because at the first glance, Android Auto doesn’t seem to be the culprit given the app starts and runs correctly at first.



On the other hand, a random disconnect while running the app appears to suggest the cable or a loose connection could be the one to blame, but of course, given several



