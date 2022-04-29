INEOS Releases Prices and Full Specifications for the Grenadier

After Land Rover had to give up on the classic Defender because it did not make sense to update it to current emission rules, few people thought that INEOS could make a similar vehicle. Despite that, the company just announced the prices and final specifications for the Grenadier.
Each country in Europe has different prices for this off-roader. The lowest ones we found are in France, where it is produced at the former smart Hambach factory. There are three main derivatives for the Grenadier: Utility Wagon two-seater, Utility Wagon five-seater, and the Station Wagon – sold solely with five seats.
Before we talk about how much they cost, we should tell you how big this vehicle is. Both the Utility Wagon and the Station Wagon are 4.90 meters (192.9 inches) long, 1.93 m (76 in) wide (excluding the rear-view mirrors), 2.04 m (80.3 in) tall, and have a wheelbase of 2.92 m (115 in).
The main difference between the Utility Wagon and the Station Wagon is that the second row of seats is placed more to the back of the vehicle, which eats up a bit of trunk space. Nothing that will harm it very much: it drops from 1,255 liters (44.3 cubic feet) to 1,152 l (40.7 ft³).
There is a variety of equipment you can add to the Grenadier’s base trim, which costs €60,950 ($64,202 at the current exchange rate) for the two-seater Utility Wagon and €61,950 ($65,255) for the five-seater regardless of using the diesel (B57) or gasoline (B58) 3-liter six-cylinder engines sourced by BMW. In Portugal, prices are respectively €61,990 ($65,297) and €63,590 ($66,983).
The diesel version offers 183 kW (245 hp) from 3,250 rpm until 4,200 rpm and 550 Nm (405.7 pound-feet) from 1,250 rpm until 3,000 rpm. The gas engine has more power (210 kW, or 282 hp, at 4,750 rpm) but less torque (450 Nm, or 331.9 lb-ft, from 1,750 rpm until 4,000 rpm). Permanent all-wheel-drive, two-stage transfer case, and center differential lock are standard, as is the 8-speed automatic transmission for both engines.
As we are talking about an off-roader, you also need to know the specifications that help it face rugged terrain. The Grenadier has an approach angle of 35.5º, a departure angle of 36.1º, a breakover angle of 28.2º, and a ground clearance of 264 millimeters (10.4 in). Wading depth without a snorkel is 800 mm (31.5 in).
Those who prefer more equipped versions of the Grenadier can select the Trialmaster Edition or the Fieldmaster Edition, the only ones in which the Station Wagon is available. INEOS charges €68,463 ($72,116) for them in the two-seater Utility Wagon, €69,463 ($73,169) in the five-seater Utility Wagon, and €69,490 ($73,197) for the two special trims in France. In Portugal, only the Station Wagon will have the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster Editions for €71,350 ($75,157).
Before we talk about how much they cost, we should tell you how big this vehicle is. Both the Utility Wagon and the Station Wagon are 4.90 meters (192.9 inches) long, 1.93 m (76 in) wide (excluding the rear-view mirrors), 2.04 m (80.3 in) tall, and have a wheelbase of 2.92 m (115 in).
The main difference between the Utility Wagon and the Station Wagon is that the second row of seats is placed more to the back of the vehicle, which eats up a bit of trunk space. Nothing that will harm it very much: it drops from 1,255 liters (44.3 cubic feet) to 1,152 l (40.7 ft³).
There is a variety of equipment you can add to the Grenadier’s base trim, which costs €60,950 ($64,202 at the current exchange rate) for the two-seater Utility Wagon and €61,950 ($65,255) for the five-seater regardless of using the diesel (B57) or gasoline (B58) 3-liter six-cylinder engines sourced by BMW. In Portugal, prices are respectively €61,990 ($65,297) and €63,590 ($66,983).
The diesel version offers 183 kW (245 hp) from 3,250 rpm until 4,200 rpm and 550 Nm (405.7 pound-feet) from 1,250 rpm until 3,000 rpm. The gas engine has more power (210 kW, or 282 hp, at 4,750 rpm) but less torque (450 Nm, or 331.9 lb-ft, from 1,750 rpm until 4,000 rpm). Permanent all-wheel-drive, two-stage transfer case, and center differential lock are standard, as is the 8-speed automatic transmission for both engines.
As we are talking about an off-roader, you also need to know the specifications that help it face rugged terrain. The Grenadier has an approach angle of 35.5º, a departure angle of 36.1º, a breakover angle of 28.2º, and a ground clearance of 264 millimeters (10.4 in). Wading depth without a snorkel is 800 mm (31.5 in).
Those who prefer more equipped versions of the Grenadier can select the Trialmaster Edition or the Fieldmaster Edition, the only ones in which the Station Wagon is available. INEOS charges €68,463 ($72,116) for them in the two-seater Utility Wagon, €69,463 ($73,169) in the five-seater Utility Wagon, and €69,490 ($73,197) for the two special trims in France. In Portugal, only the Station Wagon will have the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster Editions for €71,350 ($75,157).