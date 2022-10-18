Bugatti Carbone Limited Edition: The $2,500 World-First Carbon Fiber Smartwatch

The exclusivist carmaker Bugatti also produces watches of the intelligent breed. Their latest creation is the Carbone Limited Edition smartwatch. The company sets two world premieres with this timepiece – the first limited-run smartwatch (with 2,500 pieces) built entirely of carbon fiber (the housing, not the digital hardware of the wearable).
CNC-milled from one solid block of carbon fiber, the watch is lightweight and rugged – the choice of material hints at the Bugatti Chiron. Ninety-four grams (a little over three ounces) may seem a lot for a watch, but it’s identical in weight to the company’s other smartwatch (the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One), which is made of zirconium.
Even though the housing has a larger diameter and is thicker than the ceramic counterpart, the Carbon Limited Edition doesn’t weigh a grain more. And it’s not just the housing that shaves off some weight - the battery is 13% lighter but has 22% extra storage capacity. This keeps the watch alive for up to 15 days between charges (under particular usage conditions – check their website to learn more about the battery life of this wearable Bugatti).
A collaborative work of Bugatti and the Austrians from VIITA, the world’s first carbon-fiber smartwatch is packed with apps that monitor the wearer’s health and physical parameters during sleep, rest, activity, workout, and track.
The last trait is not for athletes but for automatic measurements of a car’s track performance – lap times, speed, and acceleration – using a very accurate GPS sensor specially developed for high-precision readings on the race circuit.
On the back of the watch lies the twin-sensor photoplethysmograph (a blood analyzer that uses light beams – but best of luck saying its name correctly on the first try) – for Heart Rate Variability and other bloodstream-quantifiable data. Some one thousand components are crammed in the wrist-worn monitor that can keep records of 72 different types of activities.
Should a Bugatti driver feel like diving, the watch is waterproof for depths of 330 feet (100 m). Not too bad for a device with a 390*390 pixels AMOLED Sapphire glass touch screen with 16.7 million colors. Two straps are delivered with the smartwatch - a gray silicone/nylon strap and a black silicone wristband. A total of 29 variants of watch faces and colors are available, and all of them work with iOS 13.0 and higher/Android 7.0 and higher
Two thousand five hundred pieces will be made, each with an industry-first five-year warranty period. The price for one China-assembled Bugatti Carbon Limited Edition smartwatch is 2,590 Euros ($2,551,33 at the time of this article), and the first batch of 500 will be delivered this December (if the Chinese assembly plant produces them on schedule).
Even though the housing has a larger diameter and is thicker than the ceramic counterpart, the Carbon Limited Edition doesn’t weigh a grain more. And it’s not just the housing that shaves off some weight - the battery is 13% lighter but has 22% extra storage capacity. This keeps the watch alive for up to 15 days between charges (under particular usage conditions – check their website to learn more about the battery life of this wearable Bugatti).
A collaborative work of Bugatti and the Austrians from VIITA, the world’s first carbon-fiber smartwatch is packed with apps that monitor the wearer’s health and physical parameters during sleep, rest, activity, workout, and track.
The last trait is not for athletes but for automatic measurements of a car’s track performance – lap times, speed, and acceleration – using a very accurate GPS sensor specially developed for high-precision readings on the race circuit.
On the back of the watch lies the twin-sensor photoplethysmograph (a blood analyzer that uses light beams – but best of luck saying its name correctly on the first try) – for Heart Rate Variability and other bloodstream-quantifiable data. Some one thousand components are crammed in the wrist-worn monitor that can keep records of 72 different types of activities.
Should a Bugatti driver feel like diving, the watch is waterproof for depths of 330 feet (100 m). Not too bad for a device with a 390*390 pixels AMOLED Sapphire glass touch screen with 16.7 million colors. Two straps are delivered with the smartwatch - a gray silicone/nylon strap and a black silicone wristband. A total of 29 variants of watch faces and colors are available, and all of them work with iOS 13.0 and higher/Android 7.0 and higher
Two thousand five hundred pieces will be made, each with an industry-first five-year warranty period. The price for one China-assembled Bugatti Carbon Limited Edition smartwatch is 2,590 Euros ($2,551,33 at the time of this article), and the first batch of 500 will be delivered this December (if the Chinese assembly plant produces them on schedule).