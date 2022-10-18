Old Mustang Sitting for Decades Has Two Reasons to Stop People from Looking Under the Hood

The engine lineup of the 1970 Mustang was a lot more varied as compared to the one of its predecessors, as Ford offered several new units for this model year.
First of all, it was the six-cylinder engine, which this time came in the form of a 200 (3.3-liter) unit with 120 horsepower. This configuration was exclusive to the 1970 Mustang and was available alongside the 1969 six-cylinder – a 250 (4.1-liter) with 155 horsepower.
When it comes to V8 units, the Mustang could be ordered with plenty of them. It all started with a 302 (4.9-liter) developing 210 horsepower and went all the way up to the 429 (7.0-liter) Boss unit that produced 375 horsepower thanks to a four-barrel carburetor.
Needless to say, a six-cylinder engine isn’t necessarily the most desirable thing you’d want on a classic Mustang. And this is one of the reasons not to like this 1970 model that we recently came across on Craigslist.
The second is the current health of the engine, as it’s no longer running after a very long period of sitting. The owner explains the car was last registered in 1984, so it’s been parked for no less than 38 years. However, the engine is as mysterious as possible on this front, as we can’t tell if it’s locked up from sitting or still turning over by hand.
However, this Mustang still deserves a thorough inspection, as it flexes the all-original paint, and as it turns out, it’s still with the first owner since new. It’s hard to accurately determine the condition of the metal, but the seller guarantees it’s a “solid car all around” – this doesn’t necessarily mean much, as you should still go check out everything in person.
At the end of the Mustang, this Mustang would make for a great daily driver if someone is willing to restore a six-cylinder pony. The owner is willing to let it go for $14,500.
